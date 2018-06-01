This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 1 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pochettino will not disrupt 'destiny' by pushing for Real Madrid switch

The Tottenham boss is among those to have touted as a possible successor to Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu.

By The42 Team Friday 1 Jun 2018, 12:08 PM
1 minute ago 14 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4048341
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

MAURICIO POCHETTINO INSISTS he will not force a switch to Real Madrid, as the Tottenham manager intends to let his football “destiny” play out.

With three-time Champions League winner Zinedine Zidane quitting as Madrid coach on Thursday, the European champions are suddenly required to source a replacement.

Pochettino, despite recently signing a contract renewal at Spurs, has long been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and features prominently among the favourites.

But the former Southampton boss, in Spain to promote a book on his time at Tottenham, claimed he is content in north London.

“I’m very happy at Tottenham,” Pochettino told a news conference. “It would be disrespectful to Daniel [Levy, Tottenham chairman] for me to force a move. I’ve just renewed with Tottenham and I am happy.

He added to AS: “I live in the present – there is nothing more important than that. I enjoy what is happening and what has to be will be.

“[Newell's Old Boys academy coach] Jorge Griffa once told me that I must let football take me, that I do not want to change my destiny.”

Pochettino also put to bed talk of a release clause in his new deal that would allow an easy exit if Madrid came calling.

“No, it’s not [true],” he said of the reports. “Neither written nor verbal.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Neville: Bale can be Man United game-changer like a Messi or Ronaldo

‘I’m very relieved’: Arsenal midfielder escapes serious injury at World Cup training camp

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'A sad day for Real Madrid': Perez stunned by Zidane's exit
'A sad day for Real Madrid': Perez stunned by Zidane's exit
'I've discovered your true face' - Benzema hits back over World Cup omission
'My father doesn't make decisions for my career. I'm the one who decides'
IRELAND
'It's still quite raw at the moment but I'm happy that I made the right decision'
'It's still quite raw at the moment but I'm happy that I made the right decision'
Stander hopes Carbery's grace under pressure can push Munster to final step
Schmidt on Carbery move: 'If you're not playing in the position it's hard to develop'
PREMIER LEAGUE
5 contenders to replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid boss
5 contenders to replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid boss
Wolves star Doherty honing in on Ireland starting berth after Premier League promotion
Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper wants Karius to be given chance to 'set the record straight'
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'Itâs going to be emotional for me' - Waterford set to lose goalkeeper after Cork showdown
'It’s going to be emotional for me' - Waterford set to lose goalkeeper after Cork showdown
'It took my parents to speak to me and explain there's no real career in hurling... Whereas football could be your job'
Boost for Waterford as ex-Ireland international signs

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie