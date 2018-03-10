  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 10 March, 2018
Fans invade London Stadium pitch as Burnley hammer West Ham

Elsewhere there were comfortable wins for Everton, Newcastle and Leicester.

By The42 Team Saturday 10 Mar 2018, 5:27 PM
1 hour ago 5,829 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3896862
Mark Noble shouts at a West Ham fan after he invaded the pitch today.
Image: Daniel Hambury/PA Images
Mark Noble shouts at a West Ham fan after he invaded the pitch today.
Mark Noble shouts at a West Ham fan after he invaded the pitch today.
Image: Daniel Hambury/PA Images

WEST HAM UNITED suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Burnley in a game marred by crowd trouble at the London Stadium this afternoon.

Substitute Chris Wood bagged a brace after Ashley Barnes’ 66th-minute opener as Sean Dyche’s visitors made it back-to-back Premier League wins to remain in seventh place.

However, the game will be remembered for the actions of West Ham’s fans, with three separate pitch invasions forcing referee Lee Mason to hold up proceedings.

Fellow strugglers Newcastle piled the pressure on Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino with a 3-0 win over Southampton.

Kenedy (2) and Matt Ritchie were on the scoresheet for the home side and the win sees Newcastle move five points clear of the relegation zone while the Saints remain fourth from bottom, one point above the drop.

Source: Tim Goode/PA Images

The Premier League’s bottom side, West Brom, went down 4-1 at home to Leicester.

Alan Pardew’s side had taken the lead through Salomon Rondon — marking his 100th top-flight appearance — but goals from Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez, Kelechi Iheanacho and Vicente Iborra leaves them rooted to the foot of the table.

Elsewhere, Everton secured a 2-0 win over Brighton courtesy of a Gaetan Bong own goal and Cenk Tosun. Indeed, the Toffees could even afford to see Wayne Rooney miss a penalty in a comfortable win.

The other 3pm kick off saw Huddersfield and Swansea play out a scoreless draw.

Premier League 3pm kick-offs

  • Everton 2-0 Brighton
  • Huddersfield 0-0 Swansea
  • Newcastle 3-0 Southampton
  • West Brom 1-4 Leicester
  • West Ham 0-3 Burnley

Klopp rages over ‘clear penalty’ on Mane after Liverpool lose to Man Utd

Can’t stop scoring! Sean Maguire has bagged his fourth goal in three games for Preston

