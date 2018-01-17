  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Eamonn Fitzmaurice guides PS Chorca Dhuibhne into Munster Corn Uí Mhuirí last four

Victory over IS Killorglin sets up semi-final with St Brendan’s.

By The42 Team Wednesday 17 Jan 2018, 4:32 PM
4 hours ago 3,327 Views No Comments
Eamonn Fitzmaurice has guided PS Chorca Dhuibhne into a semi-final clash.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
PS Chorca Dhuibhne 0-16
Intermediate School Killorglin 1-7

Jason O’Connor reports from Austin Stack Park, Tralee

AS EXPECTED POBALSCOIL Chorca Dhuibhne came through this all Kerry Corn Ui Mhuirí quarter-final against Intermediate School Killorglin this afternoon as the impressive trio of Cillian Ó Fáilbhe, Dylan Ó Géibheannaigh and Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich helped them to a six-point win.

A late consolation goal from substitute Gearóid Griffin putting a better reflection on the final scoreline for Killorglin as the West Kerry school advanced to face St Brendan’s Killarney at the semi-final stage.

Both sides did leave some good opportunities after them in the first period but Pobalscoil turned a 0-6 to 0-1 lead after 20 minutes into an interval advantage of 0-8 to 0-3.

Goalkeeper Eoghain Ó Brosnacháin did well to prevent Killorglin’s Cian O’Shea creeping in for a goal before the break following a good burst by Gearóid Hassett in the build-up.

Dingle scored the first four points of the second period to give them a quadruple point
advantage at 0-12 to 0-4 before Dara O’Connor got Killorglin’s first second-half score in the 42nd minute.

All-Ireland minor winning goalkeeper Deividas Uosis came on as an outfield second-half substitute to convert a free for Pobalscoil as Killorglin’s consolation goal came from Griffin following up on a point blank save from Ó Brosnacháin in injury time.

Eamon Fitzmaurice’s side now face reigning Corn Ui Mhuirí holders St Brendan’s in an intriguing semi-final pitting the reigning All-Ireland senior and junior schools title holders against each other.

Scorers for PS Chorca Dhuibhne: Cillian Ó Fáilbhe 0-4, Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich and Dylan Ó Géibheannaigh 0-3 (0-1f) each, Cathal Feirtear 0-2, Gearóid Ó Leidhinn, Colm Ó Muircheartaigh, Deividas Uosis (0-1f), Stiofan Ó Conchúir 0-1 each.

Scorers for IS Killorglin: Gearoid Griffin 1-0, Cian O’Shea 0-3 (0-2f), Ciarán Kennedy 0-2 (0-2f), Darragh O’Connor, Oisín O’Connor 0-1 each.

PS Chorca Dhuibhne

1. Eoghain Ó Brosnacháin (Dingle)

2. Sean Ó Morain (Dingle)
3. Tomas Ó Dubhain (Dingle)
4. Conchúir Ó Flannúra (Dingle)

5. Colm Ó Muircheartaigh (Annascaul)
6. Gearóid Ó Leidhinn (Annascaul)
7. Padraig Ó Cathalláin (An Ghaeltacht)

8. Franz Sauerland (An Ghaeltacht)
9. Seamus Aghás (Annascaul)

10. Cathal Ó Beaglaoich (Dingle)
11. Cillian Ó Fáilbhe (Annascaul)
12. Niall Ó Géibheannaigh (Dingle)

13. Dylan Ó Géibheannaigh (Dingle)
14. Cathal Feirtear (Annascaul)
15. Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

Subs

18. Deividas Uosis (Dingle) for Niall Ó Géibheannaigh (43)
21. Stiofan Ó Conchúir (An Ghaeltacht) for Cathal Ó Beaglaoich (51)
19. Breanain Ó Bric (An Ghaeltacht) for Ó Cathalláin (52)
17. Sean Ó Beoláin (Dingle) for Sauerland (56)
22. Conn Ó Riagáin (An Ghaeltacht) for Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich (59)

IS Killorglin

1. Jack Clifford (Cromane)

2. Oisín O’Connor (Glenbeigh/Glencar)
3. Kieran O’Sullivan (Cromane)
4. Keith Suter (Beaufort)

5. James Hurley (Laune Rangers)
6. David Mangan (Laune Rangers)
7. Conor Sugrue (Cromane)

8. Ciarán Kennedy (Beaufort)
9. Ian McGillicuddy (Beaufort)

10. Mark O’Connor (Laune Rangers)
11. Darragh O’Connor (Laune Rangers)
12. Darragh Casey (Glenbeigh/Glencar)

13. Gearóid Hassett (Laune Rangers)
14. Cian O’Shea (Laune Rangers)
15. Cathal Crosbie (Cromane)

Subs

17. Gabriel Griffin (Laune Rangers) for Suter (35)
19. Ronan O’Shea (Laune Rangers) for Casey (55)
18. Oisín Daly (Laune Rangers) for Hurley (60 +1)
21. Cian McCarthy (Fossa) for Sugrue (60 +2)
22. Gearóid Griffin (Glenbeigh/Glencar) for Hassett (60 +2)

Referee: Tom McCarthy (Castleisland Desmonds, Kerry)

