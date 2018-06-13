Uefa clear PSG of breaking Financial Fair Play rules but they still need to sell €60m worth of players

The club came under investigation over the signing of Neymar from Barcelona.

PARIS ST-GERMAIN HAVE been cleared of breaching any Financial Fair Play [FFP] rules by Uefa but must still rid themselves of €60 million worth of players in order to continue their compliance.

European football’s governing body opened an investigation into the Ligue 1 club in September 2017.

It came in the wake of Neymar’s €227 million move from Barcelona to the French capital.

However, though PSG have been cleared, Uefa will continue to keep the club “under close scrutiny” as they still require income of €60m by the end of this month or face sanction for overspending.

“The financial impact of transfer activities as from the 2017 summer — up to and including the upcoming transfer window — and compliance with the break-even requirement for the 2018 financial year will remain under close scrutiny and will be thoroughly looked at in the coming weeks,” Uefa said in statement.

