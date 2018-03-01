  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Thursday 1 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I could have gone to Chelsea... If money were my only motivation, I would have changed clubs many times'

Radja Nainggolan has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge on a regular basis.

By The42 Team Thursday 1 Mar 2018, 9:54 AM
4 hours ago 7,760 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3878519
Radja Nainggolan (file pic).
Radja Nainggolan (file pic).
Radja Nainggolan (file pic).

RADJA NAINGGLAN HAS revealed his motives for having snubbed regular rounds of interest from Chelsea in favour of staying at Roma.

Having established a reputation as one of the most destructive midfielders in Europe during his time in Italy, the Belgium international has attracted plenty of interest from afar.

Premier League sides have often led the chase for his signature, with Stamford Bridge mooted as one possible destination.

Nainggolan has, however, continued to ignore the speculation surrounding his future as he has no desire to take on a new challenge outside of Serie A.

He told Sport Voetbal Magazine: “I could have gone to Chelsea and many other clubs, but starting something new when you are 28 or 29 years old, in a new culture, another lifestyle… that’s not for me.

“I prefer to stay where I feel good. If money were my only motivation, I would have changed clubs many times and my salary would have grown, but my first priority is to live well.

“You need to live well and be happy playing where you are and I have both of those things here. Everything is perfect; my family is happy in Rome.

“There are lots of good restaurants and it’s a good place to go shopping. When friends or family come to visit, you can send them almost anywhere.

“I’m liked at the club and the supporters are behind me. I’ve given a lot on the field and I get a lot of respect for that. As a footballer, that’s one of the best things you can get. I grew up in Antwerp, but I became a man in Italy.

“As things stand, I can see myself living in Rome in later life.”

Nainggolan first linked up with Roma on an initial loan deal in January 2014.

That switch from Cagliari was eventually made permanent and he has gone on to make close to 200 appearances for the Giallorossi.

He has also committed to two new contracts during his time in the Italian capital, with the latest of those – penned in the summer of 2017 — set to take him through to 2021.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Van Dijk: I had to ‘step up’ after £75m transfer to Liverpool>

Griezmann scores four to take him past century of goals for Atletico Madrid>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ex-Everton, Spurs, Ajax and Dortmund midfielder Pienaar hangs up his boots
Ex-Everton, Spurs, Ajax and Dortmund midfielder Pienaar hangs up his boots
Here are the 2 disallowed goals that caused plenty of controversy at Wembley last night
'I could have gone to Chelsea... If money were my only motivation, I would have changed clubs many times'
FOOTBALL
'I am not a great coach' - AC Milan legend spearheading a remarkable turnaround
'I am not a great coach' - AC Milan legend spearheading a remarkable turnaround
Griezmann scores four to take him past century of goals for Atletico Madrid
'I'm an employee' – Wenger admits Arsenal future is out of his hands
IRELAND
If Irish babies were named after the reason they were conceived...
If Irish babies were named after the reason they were conceived...
Munster confirm that Chris Farrell's season is over after ACL injury
Eddie Jones: 'It took NZ 8 years to learn to fix things on the field, we’re trying to do it in 4'
SIX NATIONS
Analysis: Bridge passes proving key to unlocking Six Nations defences
Analysis: Bridge passes proving key to unlocking Six Nations defences
Be part of the audience for The42 Six Nations Show Live: Ireland v Scotland
Zimbabwe to the Ireland U20s - Angus Curtis following in family footsteps
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Watch: All 8 of Dundalk's goals against Limerick
Watch: All 8 of Dundalk's goals against Limerick
All 10 League of Ireland games scheduled for this weekend have been postponed
'Being honest, I don't know how I would have fared going over at 14, 15 or 16'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie