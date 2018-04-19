  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 19 April, 2018
Fifa dismiss Brewster racism complaint from U17 World Cup final

An investigation into alleged racial discrimination of Morgan Gibbs-White has been dropped.

By The42 Team Thursday 19 Apr 2018, 1:56 PM
17 minutes ago 356 Views No Comments
Liverpool's Rhian Brewster
FIFA HAVE DISMISSED a claim made by Rhian Brewster that team-mate Morgan Gibbs-White was racially abused by a Spanish player during the U17 World Cup final.

Brewster claimed in an interview with The Guardian in December that Wolves youngster Gibbs-White was subjected to a discriminatory comment by an opponent in England’s 5-2 win in Kolkata.

An investigation was opened in January but Fifa’s Disciplinary Committee has dismissed all charges, citing “a lack of sufficient evidence that could corroborate the English player’s claim”.

“Despite the absence of a sanction, which can only be imposed on the basis of clear evidence, the Disciplinary Committee would like to restate Fifa’s unequivocal, zero-tolerance stance against all forms of discrimination, as enshrined in the Fifa Statutes,” it added in a statement.

In March, Uefa dropped charges against Spartak Moscow after Brewster alleged he was racially abused during Liverpool’s Youth League clash in Russia, again citing a lack of evidence.

Meanwhile, Fifa has fined Benfica, Sporting CP, Rayo Vallecano and Qatar’s Al Arabi for breaching rules relating to third-party influence.

Celta Vigo were also punished for entering into an agreement with Benfica that enabled the Portuguese club “to influence [Celta's] independence”. Further charges against Benfica were dropped.

- Omni

‘Mourinho told me I saved more with one arm than Casillas could with two’

Fifa dismiss Brewster racism complaint from U17 World Cup final
