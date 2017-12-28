  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Liverpool teenager accuses Uefa of brushing racism 'under the carpet'

Rhian Brewster has been subject to racist abuse in the past.

By The42 Team Thursday 28 Dec 2017, 7:00 PM
Brewster was top scorer at the U17 World Cup in October.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

UEFA DOES NOT take racism “seriously” and just brush the issue “under the carpet”, according to Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster.

The 17-year-old striker claims to have witnessed several incidents in which racial slurs are alleged to have been used.

Most recently at the start of December, when Liverpool lodged an official complaint to European football’s governing body after Spartak Moscow defender Leonid Mironov was purported to have made a racist comment towards Brewster during a Uefa Youth League game, with that ultimately leading to a charge.

In Liverpool’s previous meeting with Spartak in the competition, supporters of the Russian club directed monkey chants at black players and the subsequent punishment was a fine, the closing of 500 seats in their academy stadium and being forced to display an ‘Equal Game’ banner in that area of the stand.

But Brewster is not impressed by Uefa’s actions and is adamant it needs to do more in order to stop such incidents.

Uefa declined to make an immediate response to Brewster’s comments when approached by Omnisport.

Speaking to The Guardian, Brewster said: “It’s not really a punishment, is it?

“It was nothing really, a slap on the wrist. They weren’t even using those seats. It would be like us being asked to close 500 seats at Prenton Park in a stand that was already empty. It should have been more severe – a whole stadium ban.

“Everyone stands behind the anti-racism banners. You have the adverts for Champions League games saying ‘no to racism’ in all the different languages. Idols of the game take part – but it still happens.

“I’m thinking to myself: ‘Well, I’m standing behind a banner but does it really stop them from saying it?’

“To be honest, I don’t think there is any point. It needs more severe punishments. I don’t think Uefa take this thing seriously.

“They don’t really care. That is how it feels anyway, like it has been brushed under the carpet.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year's best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason's, or order it here today (€10):



Bayer Leverkusen dismiss ‘insane’ Leon Bailey to Chelsea rumours

‘They wanted him to fly out!’ – Capello blames Bayern stars for Ancelotti sacking

