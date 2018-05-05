  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 5 May, 2018
Cockerill's in-form Edinburgh have no fear going to Thomond Park

“We have respect for Munster and what they stand for but we’re just looking forward to see where we are and where this team is.”

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 5 May 2018, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 749 Views No Comments
Cockerill has heaped the pressure on Munster ahead of today's semi-final qualifier.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO
Cockerill has heaped the pressure on Munster ahead of today's semi-final qualifier.
Cockerill has heaped the pressure on Munster ahead of today's semi-final qualifier.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO

THE SERIOUS BUSINESS begins now, and as Munster launch their season-saving mission in the Pro14 playoffs, they will be wary of an Edinburgh team who have exceeded all expectations this term.

Richard Cockerill’s side find themselves in uncharted waters having reached the playoffs for the first time since the format was reintroduced eight seasons ago, and come to Thomond Park [KO 3.15pm, Sky Sports, TG4] as the in-form team and with absolutely nothing to lose.

Their 15 regular season victories was only matched by Conference A winners Glasgow Warriors, a tally which set a new club record, and while the odds are heavily stacked against the Scottish outfit later, they will be confident of causing an upset.

A semi-final against Leinster at the RDS awaits the winner and certainly Munster are firm favourites to progress from this qualifier, particularly given the strength of the team Johann van Graan has been able to name and their pedigree in knockout rugby.

Still, Cockerill — who has worked wonders in the Scottish capital in his first season in charge — is relishing the test for his side, admitting this is now bonus territory having already qualified for next season’s Champions Cup.

“Great experience for our players as we’ve never been in this environment before and we’re going there to try and win,” he said. “We have respect for Munster and what they stand for but we’re just looking forward to see where we are and where this team is.

“The players are confident, but you’re only one game away from getting beaten and a bad result. We’ll go to Thomond and have great respect for what they stand for but we’re Edinburgh Rugby and we’ll go there trying to win.

“The atmosphere and the people are true rugby people, they have a passion for their team. They’re very friendly before and after and quite hostile in-between, during the game, but it’s a great place, it’s a theater of rugby and we’re going to go and enjoy the experience and nothing but admiration and respect for what Munster stand for.”

Simon Zebo Simon Zebo starts his final game at Thomond Park. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Cockerill has made three changes to his starting XV from last week’s win over Glasgow, with Blair Kinghorn returning to the back three and Chris Dean and Mark Bennett making up the midfield combination.

There is no getting away from the fact it is a big day for Edinburgh, as the club look to progress to their first-ever Pro14 semi-final, but their head coach has called on his players to play with freedom and not let the pressure weigh on their shoulders.

“The realisation and turning point for us this season was when we played Treviso at home and got beaten,” Cockerill explained.

“We sat as a coaching group and said this isn’t acceptable, and we started to play a bit more ball in hand and started to take a few more risks to put pressure on the players to perform.

“Treviso was the lowest point of the season for sure but since then we’ve built, we’ve worked hard and started to understand what we need to do. And slowly we’ve built confidence, and we’ve got a young squad so they’re learning all the time. That Treviso game was a low point certainly for myself and a turning point for us as a team.

“For us as a club we’re trying to build a foundation, we’re trying to build fans, we’re trying to build sponsors and being in the big competition is very good for that.

“As a team we need to play with the big boys and see what it feels like in order to develop. There’s no point of being in the Challenge Cup and thinking it’s good to be in quarters and semis because the reality is we’re not in the best 20 sides in Europe if we’re in the Challenge Cup.

Duhan van Der Merwe celebrates his try with teammates Edinburgh have been in superb form of late. Source: Craig Watson/INPHO

“Now we’re in with the big teams, hopefully we’ll draw some big sides and we get to test ourselves home and away which would be a great experience for our development.”

Munster, for their part, have important business to take care of themselves.

After the disappointment of Bordeaux, their campaign now hinges on the Pro14 and whether they can rediscover momentum and form to get them over the line this year having fallen at the final hurdle 12 months ago.

The southern province are unbeaten in their last four Pro14 games since a 12-6 defeat to today’s opponents at Murrayfield during the Six Nations, and Van Graan is fully aware of the threat Edinburgh pose.

“Certainly, we’ve got a plan and we’ll try and execute that as best we can. All we’re focused on is Saturday at quarter past three,” he said.

“They’ve got a quality coach, I think he’s one of the best coaches in the world. They’ve got a lot of belief and they’ve got a very simple plan, so I think they’ll come here with nothing to lose.

“From our side we hope we start well and apply some pressure and we hope we can put some points on the board.”

As expected, Munster have recalled their big guns after they were rested for last week’s draw with Ulster, as Van Graan makes 12 changes in personnel, including a final Thomond Park appearance for Simon Zebo.

Johann Van Graan Munster head coach Johann van Graan. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

JJ Hanrahan is entrusted with the reins again as he partners Conor Murray in the half-backs, while the back row of Peter O’Mahony, Jack O’Donoghue and CJ Stander will look to disrupt Edinburgh ball and stop the visitors causing damage.

“We know if we play at our best, we will give ourselves opportunities to beat Munster,” Cockerill added.

“The chances are that they should win, however, they are at home and have just dropped out of Europe, so there is a bit of pressure on them.”

Munster:

15. Simon Zebo
14. Andrew Conway
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Conor Murray

1. James Cronin
2. Rhys Marshall
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Jack O’Donoghue
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Mike Sherry
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Ciaran Parker
19. Gerbrandt Grobler
20. Robin Copeland
21. James Hart
22. Ian Keatley
23. Darren Sweetnam.

Edinburgh

15. Blair Kinghorn
14. Dougie Fife
13. Mark Bennett
12. Chris Dean
11. Duhan van der Merwe
10. Jaco van der Walt
9. Sam Hidalgo-Clyne

1. Jordan Lay
2. Stuart McInally Capt.
3. Simon Berghan
4. Ben Toolis
5. Grant Gilchrist
6. Magnus Bradbury
7. Jamie Ritchie
8. Bill Mata

Replacements:

16. Neil Cochrane
17. Allan Dell
18. WP Nel
19. Lewis Carmichael
20 Cornell du Preez
21. Nathan Fowles
22. Duncan Weir
23. James Johnstone

Referee: Nigel Owens.

