Richie Towell bags two crucial assists as Rotherham eye promotion to the Championship

FORMER DUNDALK STAR Richie Towell bagged two crucial assists on Saturday, as Rotherham drew 2-2 in the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final.

The Millers gave their hopes of making it to the Championship next season a massive boost, with Inchicore native Towell at the heart of proceedings against Scunthorpe United.

The 26-year-old helped his side storm into the lead, setting up Jon Taylor with a pinpoint through ball over the top and behind enemy lines for a 17th minute lead.

A Michael Ihiekwe own goal drew the sides level, with Towell’s second assist looking like earning Rotherham a massive play-off win, before late heartache saw the hosts snatch a second leveller — in the 88th minute.

Joe Newell made it 2-1 thanks in small part to Towell, who botched an overhead kick before the ball fell to the striker to fire home into the bottom corner.

Cameron McGeehan popped up with a dramatic equaliser with two minutes left on the clock, meaning the sides are all square ahead of Wednesday’s second leg, with away goals not counting as an added advantage in EFL play-offs.

Towell has been on loan at New York Stadium all this season from Brighton.

Chris Hughton’s side secured their top-flight safety with a dramatic 1-0 defeat of Manchester United last week and will enjoy Premier League football again next season.

