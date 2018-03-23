  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son

The former goalkeeper represented his country between 1993 and 2006.

By The42 Team Friday 23 Mar 2018, 11:33 PM
39 minutes ago 1,435 Views No Comments
Spain striker Rodrigo Moreno.
Spain striker Rodrigo Moreno.

RODRIGO MORENO DEDICATED his goal against Germany to Santiago Canizares after the death of the former Spain goalkeeper’s son.

Canizares said in a social media post on Friday that his young son Santi had lost his battle against cancer.

The 48-year-old represented Spain between 1993 and 2006 and Rodrigo paid tribute after he opened the scoring in a 1-1 draw against the world champions in Dusseldorf.

“I wanted to dedicate the goal to Canizares, to wish him all the best,” Rodrigo said.

“We are all with him at this moment.”

Rodrigo tucked away a trademark Andres Iniesta throughball to justify his selection in place of Diego Costa as Spain’s sole striker.

“We played a great game,” Valencia forward Rodrigo added. “We had chances, more clear than them, to take the game.

“I try to do my best for the team on the field, it was a good match at the individual level but also at the collective level.”

Lingard’s first international goal sees England defeat the Dutch on Koeman’s debut>

‘You always dream of having a good start’: Debutant Rice a bright spark for Ireland>

Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
