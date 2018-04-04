'It's never happened to me' – Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for ovation

CRISTIANO RONALDO THANKED Juventus supporters for applauding his stunning overhead goal in Real Madrid’s 3-0 victory in the Champions League.

Two-time reigning champions Madrid put one foot in the semi-finals thanks to Ronaldo, who scored twice in a memorable first-leg performance against 10-man Juve last night.

Source: Emilio Andreoli

Having opened the scoring inside three minutes, Ronaldo emphatically put Real in full control with an astonishing bicycle kick in the second half as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner earned a standing ovation in Turin.

“I didn’t expect to score that goal but let’s speak about the game,” the 33-year-old told Uefa.com

“We scored three goals against Juve – a great team. We played nice and of course I’m happy. I helped the team. I scored two goals.”

I have to say thank you, grazie, to all the supporters of Juventus. What they did for me was amazing.

“This has never happened in my career so far but I’m so happy.”

Ronaldo became the first player in Champions League history to score in 10 successive appearances as he took his tally to 39 goals across all competitions for Madrid this season.

Marcelo was also on target against Juventus, who had Paulo Dybala sent off to compound their misery.