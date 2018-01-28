  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Jacare delivers reminder of title credentials with spectacular first-round finish

The 38-year-old put Derek Brunson to the sword inside the first round.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 28 Jan 2018, 10:03 AM
24 minutes ago 510 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3820854

RONALDO SOUZA MADE a statement of intent on Saturday night when he handed Derek Brunson a first round defeat at UFC on Fox 27.

The eight-time World Jiu-Jitsu Championships gold medalist punished Brunson despite an early takedown, with a critical left uppercut succeeded by a host of left hooks before referee Dan Miragliotta brought the bout to a close.

The pair met for a rematch of their 2012 meeting at Strikeforce, with Saturday’s win in North Carolina the Brazilian’s third win in four, which takes the 38-year-old’s record to 25-5-1.

The victory means Jacare, who recently relocated from Brazil to Orlando, remains in the middleweight title picture.

He is currently ranked third Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold, who fight for the interim title at UFC 221 on 11 February while reigning champion Robert Whittaker continues to recovers from illness.

UFC on Fox 27

  • Ronaldo Souza def. Derek Brunson KO (head kick and punches) 1 3:50
  • Andre Fili def. Dennis Bermudez Decision (split) (29-28, 27-30, 29-28) 3 5:00
  • Gregor Gillespie def. Jordan Rinaldi TKO (punches) 1 4:46
  • Drew Dober def. Frank Camacho Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) 3 5:00
  • Bobby Green def. Erik Koch Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) 3 5:00
  • Mirsad Bektić def. Godofredo Pepey TKO (body punch) 1 2:47
  • Katlyn Chookagian def. Mara Romero Borella Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) 3 5:00
  • Randa Markos def. Juliana Lima Decision (unanimous) (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) 3 5:00
  • Ji Yeon Kim def. Justine Kish Decision (split) (29-28, 28-29, 30-27) 3 5:00
  • Vinc Pichel def. Joaquim Silva Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) 3 5:00
  • Niko Price def. George Sullivan Submission (rear-naked choke) 2 4:21
  • Cory Sandhagen def. Austin Arnett TKO (punches) 2 3:48

