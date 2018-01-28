Jacare delivers reminder of title credentials with spectacular first-round finish

HUGE HEAD KICK! 💥@JacareMMA finishes Derek Brunson with a heavy head kick and flurry of brutal punches in the first.



Like he never left 🐊 pic.twitter.com/lO5WSDH8en — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 28, 2018

RONALDO SOUZA MADE a statement of intent on Saturday night when he handed Derek Brunson a first round defeat at UFC on Fox 27.

The eight-time World Jiu-Jitsu Championships gold medalist punished Brunson despite an early takedown, with a critical left uppercut succeeded by a host of left hooks before referee Dan Miragliotta brought the bout to a close.

The pair met for a rematch of their 2012 meeting at Strikeforce, with Saturday’s win in North Carolina the Brazilian’s third win in four, which takes the 38-year-old’s record to 25-5-1.

The victory means Jacare, who recently relocated from Brazil to Orlando, remains in the middleweight title picture.

He is currently ranked third Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold, who fight for the interim title at UFC 221 on 11 February while reigning champion Robert Whittaker continues to recovers from illness.

UFC on Fox 27

Ronaldo Souza def. Derek Brunson KO (head kick and punches) 1 3:50

Andre Fili def. Dennis Bermudez Decision (split) (29-28, 27-30, 29-28) 3 5:00

Decision (split) (29-28, 27-30, 29-28) 3 5:00 Gregor Gillespie def. Jordan Rinaldi TKO (punches) 1 4:46

TKO (punches) 1 4:46 Drew Dober def. Frank Camacho Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) 3 5:00

Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) 3 5:00 Bobby Green def. Erik Koch Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) 3 5:00

Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) 3 5:00 Mirsad Bektić def. Godofredo Pepey TKO (body punch) 1 2:47

TKO (body punch) 1 2:47 Katlyn Chookagian def. Mara Romero Borella Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) 3 5:00

Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) 3 5:00 Randa Markos def. Juliana Lima Decision (unanimous) (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) 3 5:00

Decision (unanimous) (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) 3 5:00 Ji Yeon Kim def. Justine Kish Decision (split) (29-28, 28-29, 30-27) 3 5:00

Decision (split) (29-28, 28-29, 30-27) 3 5:00 Vinc Pichel def. Joaquim Silva Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) 3 5:00

Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) 3 5:00 Niko Price def. George Sullivan Submission (rear-naked choke) 2 4:21

Submission (rear-naked choke) 2 4:21 Cory Sandhagen def. Austin Arnett TKO (punches) 2 3:48

