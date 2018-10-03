Ireland call-up Ronan Curtis fires home his sixth goal since joining Portsmouth

Curtis celebrates his winner. Source: Nigel French

RONAN CURTIS MUST be pleased with how brightly his career at Portsmouth has started.

The 22-year-old joined Pompey from Derry City back in May, having impressed in the League of Ireland under Kenny Shiels.

Since then, his form in League One has caught the attention of Martin O’Neill, who called the Ireland U21 striker into the senior squad for last month’s friendly against Poland.

Last night, Curtis bagged the winner away to Coventry City in first-half stoppage time — collecting the ball on the edge of the box and finding a yard of space before beating Sky Blues keeper Lee Burge with a superb strike.

It’s his sixth league goal in 10 appearances this season, which is just two off the division’s current top scorer.

