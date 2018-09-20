Rodchenkov rep claims 'treachery' as Wada lift ban on Russia

THE WORLD ANTI-DOPING Agency (Wada) today lifted the ban on Russia’s anti-doping agency, Rusada, paving the way for Russian athletes to return to competition across all sports after a three-year suspension.

The Russian government applauded the decision, with Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets noting the amount of work done to bring about the end of sanction.

“Over the past years Russia has done enormous work to create transparent and understandable measures to prevent doping,” said Golodets.

After the meeting in the Seychelles, Wada president Craig Reedie says the reinstatement of Rusada comes “subject to strict conditions”.

“This decision provides a clear timeline by which Wada must be given access to the former Moscow laboratory data and samples with a clear commitment by the Executive Committee that, should this timeline not be met, it would support the Compliance Review Committee’s recommendation to reinstate non-compliance,” Reedie added.

Jim Walden, the lawyer of Russian doping whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov, who helped lift the lid on the state-sponsored doping, led the first wave of outcry at the decision.

Wada president Craig Reedie at the Rio Games. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“WADA’s decision to reinstate Russia represents the greatest treachery against clean athletes in Olympic history,” said Walden, whose client lifted the lid on Russia’s doping scandal in 2015.

The softening of Wada’s stance has triggered outrage from athletes and national anti-doping agencies around the world, many of whom have accused Wada of caving in to pressure from the International Olympic Committee.

Leading athletes signed a joint letter this week against the plan to reinstate Russia saying WADA “owe it to all clean athletes to be the guardians of clean sport”.

Significantly, Rusada’s comliant status removes a key obstacle to lifting the suspension of Russia by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), track and field’s global governing body.

The IAAF has taken a hard line stance on Russian athletes since the scandal emerged, refusing to lift its ban shortly before the European Championships. The IAAF will review Russia’s status once more at its council meeting in Monaco in December.

