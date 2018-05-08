Irish world champion Ryan Burnett to enter World Boxing Super Series - report

IRELANDâ€™S RYAN BURNETT will be unveiled as one of eight fighters to partake in the upcoming bantamweight World Boxing Super Series per Dan Rafael of ESPN.

The undefeated former unified world champion from Belfast, who recently relinquished his IBF title but remains the WBA kingpin, will enter the hugely popular single-elimination tournament alongside two ferocious fellow world beltholders, rival Zolani Tete of South Africa and Puerto Ricoâ€™s Manny Rodriguez â€“ the latter of whom accrued the vacant IBF belt with a stunning victory over Paul Butler on Saturday.

The quarter-finals are slated to take place in September.

Burnett, Tete and Rodriguez are expected to have their participation confirmed at a press conference in London tomorrow, where a light-welterweight tournament â€“ featuring Regis Prograis, Kiryl Relikh, Eduard Troyanovsky, Ivan Baranchyk, Anthony Yigit and three other contestants â€“ is also due to be announced.

Burnett defended his WBA world title with a classy display in March Source: Photosport/Andrew Cornega/INPHO

Organised by Kalle Sauerland and financially backed by the Comosa Group, the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) embarked upon its maiden season with super-middleweight and cruiserweight tournaments last year.

Both are now nearing their conclusion, with WBA World champion George Groves â€“ who beat Chris Eubank Jr in his semi-final â€“ set to face fellow Briton Callum Smith in the 168-pound final, and Oleksandr Usyk squaring off with Murat Gassiev in a winner-takes-all-four-belts showdown up at 190.

The $50,000,000 prize pool â€“ divided among the 16 fighters in proportion to their respective achievements within the WBSS â€“ is set to be reduced for the bantamweight and light-welterweight series, but should still see Belfastâ€™s Burnett pocket a career-high purse even at the quarter-final stage.

As a world champion, Burnett will be a seeded entrant, which in the previous season would have meant he could select his quarter-final opponent. However, Japanese star Naoya â€˜The Monsterâ€™ Inoue fights Jamie McDonnell on 25 May with the winner becoming a WBA-sanctioned mandatory challenger for Burnettâ€™s title. Therefore, should Inoue emerge victorious as expected, and enter the WBSS as he has previously hinted, Burnettâ€™s quarter-final clash could be pre-mandated.

Itâ€™s also hoped that the soon-to-be-crowned WBC bantamweight king â€“ one of Nordine Oubaali and Tassana Sanpattan, who fight in June â€“ will join fellow world champs Burnett (WBA), Tete (WBO) and Rodriguez (IBF) in the WBSS: were the four world title belts to remain in play for the duration of the competition, the eventual winner would be crowned the undisputed World bantamweight champion.

Burnett beat old friend Zhanat Zhakiyanov in a brawl to unify world title belts Source: Presseye/William Cherry/INPHO

In hoisting the IBF belt along with his WBA version last October, Burnett became only the second Irish fighter in history after Carl Frampton to unify world titles. Katie Taylor became the third last Saturday week.

Irelandâ€™s last lineal â€“ or universally-recognised â€“ world champion was Clareâ€™s â€˜Boldâ€™ Mike McTigue, who reigned at light-heavyweight between 1923 and 1925.