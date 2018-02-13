  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 13 February, 2018
Hull City's Mason forced to retire a year after fracturing skull in Premier League game against Chelsea

Mason joined Hully City in August 2016 from Tottenham.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 13 Feb 2018, 11:15 AM
1 hour ago 2,018 Views 1 Comment
MEDICAL ADVICE HAS forced 26-year-old Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason to retire after fracturing his skull last January in a Premier League game against Chelsea.

Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Ryan Mason suffered the injury in a match against Chelsea last year. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Mason suffered the serious injury on 23 January 2017 at Stamford Bridge when he was involved in a sickening clash of heads with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill.

The midfielder did return to light training last June to fuel hopes of a comeback.

But a statement released by Hull City today has confirmed that Mason has been advised not to return to ‘competitive football’.

“It is with deep regret that the club has to announce that, following the head injury suffered on 22 January 2017, Ryan Mason is to retire from football with immediate effect.

“Ryan has sought the guidance of numerous world renowned neurologists and neuro surgeons who have all advised that a return to competitive football is not advised.

“Ryan would like to put on record his thanks to all at the club who have aided his recovery to this point and he his is indebted to them for their support and compassion over the past 12 months.”

Mason paid tribute to everyone who had helped him during his recovery in his own statement.

“I can confirm that following specialist medical advice I am having to retire from playing professional football.

Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason. Source: EMPICS Sport

“I have worked tirelessly in order to be able to return to the pitch. Unfortunately, having taken expert medical advice I now have no option but to retire due to the risks involved given the nature of my injury.

“I am and always will be eternally grateful for the incredible network of people around me who have helped me to recover from what was a life-threatening injury in January 2017.

“Thank you to my amazing fiance, Rachel, who has been by my side and lived every single day with me since the injury, helping to give me the strength I’ve needed no matter how tough things got. We are so lucky to have now become the proud parents of our perfect baby boy George.

“To my mum, dad, sisters, and all of my family and close friends, thank you for everything. Despite how tough it’s been and the challenges I’ve faced along the way you’ve all been there supporting me and words will never truly do justice to how grateful I am for your love and support.

“I would like to thank everyone at Hull City, especially The Doc Mark Waller and all of the medical team for helping me to recover. Thank you to the chairman and the board for being so patient with my recovery and sticking by me.

Hull City v Manchester United - EFL Cup - Semi Final - Second Leg - KCOM Stadium A message of support for Ryan Mason after he suffered his injury. Source: Martin Rickett

“There are too many names to mention when it comes to talking about Tottenham Hotspur but I would like to say a special thank you to John McDermott, the Gaffer and everybody at Spurs for helping me to achieve my dreams.

“I am so proud to have come through the ranks to play for my club, the club I love. To have had the honour of captaining the team fills me with immense pride. Thank you to all of my teammates over the years, there are too many to mention, it’s been a privilege to play alongside you all.

“Finally, representing my country is an honour that nobody can ever take away from me and something that I am so proud to have achieved.

Soccer - International Friendly - Italy v England - Juventus Stadium Ryan Mason replaced Jordan Henderson to make his debut for England against Italy. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

“I’m retiring from the game with my head held high having done everything in my power over these past 13 months to have given myself every opportunity to return to the pitch.

“I feel content knowing that I dedicated my life to be able to play football at the highest level, hard work really does pay off! I love the game, I always will and I am excited to see where football will take me next.”

Mason joined Hull City in August 2016 from Tottenham and made 20 appearances for the club, netting twice.

He won one cap for England in 2015 when playing against Italy in Turin and had made 70 appearances for Tottenham.

