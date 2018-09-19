This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland youngsters do battle as Spurs striker Troy Parrott bizarrely sent off against Ryan Nolan's Inter

Inter captain Nolan fouled Parrott for a penalty, while the Ireland underage striker was later sent off in strange circumstances for a second yellow card.

By Aaron Gallagher Wednesday 19 Sep 2018, 1:14 PM
Troy Parrott and Ryan Nolan.
Troy Parrott and Ryan Nolan.

TWO OF IRELAND’S most promising underage talents went head-to-head in Milan last night, with Tottenham striker Troy Parrott sent off in bizarre circumstances during a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan, captained by Ryan Nolan.

The sides met in the opening game of their Uefa Youth League campaigns. After Facundo Colidio gave the hosts a 1-0 lead, both Irish players were involved in the build-up to the London club’s second-half equaliser.

A challenge from Clare-born defender Nolan on his countryman Parrott inside the box saw Inter concede a penalty, which Cyprus underage international Jack Roles dispatched.

His equaliser would succeed in earning Tottenham a point on the road in Group B, however the game’s drama did not end there, as both teams would be reduced to 10 men before the evening was out.

Ireland striker Parrott received a second yellow card for a challenge on Inter’s Serbian goalkeeper Vladan Dekic, however the referee initial forgot that the 16-year-old was already booked.

Bizarrely, Parrott was substituted for team-mate Rodel Richards, before the Inter players screamed at the referee to remind the official of his earlier booking. Parrott was given his second yellow card while on the bench, with substitute Richards exiting the field of play.

Inter, too, would go a man down in the dying stages, with English centre back Luis Binks also dismissed for a second yellow as the game ended 1-1 at the Stadio Breda, on the same night Tottenham suffered a dramatic 2-1 defeat up the road at the San Siro.

19-year-old Nolan was brought to the Serie A club in 2015 after being spotted by renowned scout Pierluigi Casiraghi whilst playing for Spanish side Murcia three years ago.

Source: Inter/YouTube

The defender recently signed his first senior contract with the club, and was brought on by manager Luciano Spalletti as a substitute during a pre-season game against Lugano to mark his first senior appearance.

Parrott has been a standout performer for Colin O’Brien’s Ireland U17 side over the last year and was a key member of the team which made it all the way to the quarter-finals of the Uefa U17 European Championships.

The 16-year-old former Belvedere FC striker signed his first contract with Spurs in July after netting three goals during last summer’s Euros campaign. 

