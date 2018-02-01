Swansea midfielder apologises for 'spying' porn website goal celebration

SAM CLUCAS HAS apologised for his goal celebration in Swansea City’s 3-1 Premier League win over Arsenal, after suggestions he was mimicking the logo of a pornographic website.

The midfielder scored twice in the victory at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday and celebrated with the same gesture each time — putting his fingers to his eye and spying through them.

It resembles the logo of the Simply Loveleh Brotherhood, a website set up by two Englishmen, which is popular on social media sites WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter for showing hardcore porn clips narrated in a thick Yorkshire accent.

Southampton striker Charlie Austin and boxer Kell Brook have been seen making the sign in recent times.

Swansea say Clucas was “not fully aware” of the website’s content and is sorry for having caused any offence.

The club added they will speak to the 27-year-old again about the incident and have reminded the player about his responsibilities.

A spokesperson for the Swans said: “As a club we were unaware of any links to the internet group in question and disappointed to learn of the association as it does not reflect the values of Swansea City nor our strong commitment to equality.

We wholeheartedly condemn the degradation of women and believe everyone’s rights, dignity and individual worth is to be respected.

“Having spoken to Sam, he was not fully aware of the pornographic sections of this internet group and at no time intended to cause offence which he apologises for.

“The club will speak to Sam again internally to establish the full facts, while also taking the opportunity to remind everyone of their responsibilities.”

There are reports the FA will look into the incident but Swansea are not yet aware of any correspondence from the governing body.

The win over the Gunners allowed Carlos Carvalhal’s side to climb off the foot of the table and to within a point of safety.

