This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 21 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cazorla to leave Arsenal in June after two years of injury hell

The Spanish midfielder will leave when his contract expires.

By AFP Monday 21 May 2018, 7:15 PM
55 minutes ago 1,667 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4026706
Cazorla has only recently returned to training.
Image: Stuart MacFarlane
Cazorla has only recently returned to training.
Cazorla has only recently returned to training.
Image: Stuart MacFarlane

SANTI CAZORLA WILL bring the curtain down on his injury-ravaged Arsenal career when the Spanish midfielder leaves at the end of his contract in June.

Cazorla hasn’t played for Arsenal since suffering a serious Achilles injury in October 2016.

In a bid to return to action, he had 10 separate operations and a skin graft after he lost eight centimetres of tendon in his right ankle.

The 33-year-old, who was signed from Malaga in 2012, made 180 appearances in six years with Arsenal, scoring 29 goals in all competitions.

Cazorla was widely regarded as one of the most technically gifted players in the Premier League when he was at his peak.

He helped Arsenal lift two FA Cups, scoring a sublime free-kick in the 2014 final against Hull to spark Arsenal’s comeback from two goals down to win 3-2 at Wembley.

Arsenal’s chief executive Ivan Gazidis said: “Santi is always one of my favourite players to watch.

“His natural ability with both feet, his speed of thought and movement were central to our best performances in recent years.

“He plays with a joy and freedom which is very rare. We wish him well for the future and thank him for his important contribution to our club.”

Cazorla, who has won 77 caps for Spain, is reported to have been offered the chance to rejoin his former club Villarreal for pre-season training next term.

He played for La Liga side Villarreal in two separate spells between 2003 and 2011.

© AFP 2018 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Darron Gibson avoids prison over second drink-driving offence

‘I’ve never seen anybody with his talent in this league… he’s just frightening when he’s on form’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
Two-try Gilroy helps Ulster see off Ospreys to take place in Champions Cup
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
FOOTBALL
'If you Google 'European nights', the answer must be 'Anfield'' - Klopp
'If you Google 'European nights', the answer must be 'Anfield'' - Klopp
'He made a mistake' - Brazil legend claims Neymar will not win Ballon d'Or at PSG
Nainggolan left out of Belgium's provisional World Cup squad, Januzaj called up
LEINSTER
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
'We want him to stay' - Leinster still hoping Carbery remains amidst Munster interest
Leinster hopeful on Sexton, Leavy and Nacewa but Henshaw is doubtful
HURLING
'I think heâll regret not talking to them' - Eoin Kelly on Michael Ryan's refusal to speak to media
'I think he’ll regret not talking to them' - Eoin Kelly on Michael Ryan's refusal to speak to media
Cork forward Robbie O'Flynn to make full recovery following suspected concussion
Michael Ryan refusing to speak with media until after Munster round robin campaign
REAL MADRID
'These players have an opportunity to not just change their careers but their lives in general'
'These players have an opportunity to not just change their careers but their lives in general'
'I've trained 13 years for these moments' - Alexander-Arnold not overwhelmed facing Ronaldo
'We are Liverpool' - Klopp rejects underdog tag ahead of Champions League final

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie