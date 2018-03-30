Farrell and Kruis passed fit as Saracens come to Dublin fully locked and loaded

Farrell had been nursing a quad problem but returns for Sunday.

SARACENS WILL TRAVEL to Dublin for Sunday’s hugely-anticipated Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Leinster at full strength after both Owen Farrell and George Kruis were passed fit to play.

The England pair missed last week’s Premiership win over Harlequins but have recovered in time to be named in a strong starting XV named by the defending champions for the Aviva Stadium showdown [KO 3.30pm, BT Sport].

Farrell was nursing a quad injury sustained in the Six Nations defeat to Ireland but starts at out-half while Kruis has won his race to be fit and partners Maro Itoje in the Saracens second row.

The other change to Mark McCall’s XV from last week sees Mako Vunipola promoted from the bench to start ahead of Richard Barrington, while captain Brad Barritt starts despite having surgery on a fractured cheekbone during the week.

Although Billy Vunipola misses out, Saracens head into the game with Leo Cullen’s side fully locked and loaded for what promises to be a thrilling quarter-final tie.

Speaking earlier in the week, director of rugby McCall suggested Farrell would be selected even if he is unable to place-kick, with scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth and Alex Goode providing cover in that department.

Saracens:

15. Alex Goode

14. Liam Williams

13. Marcelo Bosch

12. Brad Barritt

11. Sean Maitland

10. Owen Farrell

9. Richard Wigglesworth

1. Mako Vunipola

2. Jamie George

3. Juan Figallo

4. Maro Itoje

5. George Kruis

6. Nick Isiekwe

7. Schalk Burger

8. Jackson Wray

Replacements:

16. Schalk Brits

17. Richard Barrington

18. Titi Lamositele

19. Dominic Day

20. Blair Cowan

21. Ben Spencer

22. Alex Lozowski

23. Chris Wyles

