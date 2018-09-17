This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 18 °C Monday 17 September, 2018
Shane Duffy scores again as Brighton snatch point with dramatic 91st minute equaliser

Second-half goals from Shane Duffy and Glenn Murray earned Brighton a late point on Monday.

By The42 Team Monday 17 Sep 2018, 9:51 PM
1 hour ago 4,055 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4240860
Shane Duffy heads in a second-half goal for Brighton at St Mary's.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Shane Duffy heads in a second-half goal for Brighton at St Mary's.
Shane Duffy heads in a second-half goal for Brighton at St Mary's.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

Updated at 10.00pm

SHANE DUFFY SCORED his second Premier League goal in four games on Monday night, as a 91st minute Glenn Murray penalty earned Brighton a dramatic share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to Southampton.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg gave Saints the lead at St Mary’s with a stunning long-range effort 10 minutes before half-time. And they made it 2-0 midway through the second half thanks to a penalty from Danny Ings.

But two minutes later Brighton pulled a goal back through Duffy’s header and the Seagulls were level in the 91st minute when Glenn Murray scored from the penalty spot — his third goal in as many games against the Saints.

Southampton v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - St Mary's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored a brilliant long-range goal in the first half. Source: John Walton

It was also the third straight league draw between the sides. The result left Southampton and Brighton 13th and 14th in the table respectively, the Saints just ahead on goal difference.

Mark Hughes’s men took a spectacular lead in the 35th minute. Brighton headed a cross out from the penalty area and the ball fell to Hojbjerg.

From fully 30 yards out, the Dane let fly with a powerful shot into the bottom corner, the ball swerving in late from just outside the post. It was a strike that gave Mat Ryan, Brighton’s Australian goalkeeper, little chance.

The Saints doubled their lead in the 65th minute when, after a poor challenge by Gaetan Bong on Ings in the box, Ings himself scored from the ensuing penalty with a low strike past the right hand of the diving Ryan.

But barely two minutes later, Brighton, who came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Fulham last time out, were back in the game.

Southampton v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - St Mary's Glenn Murray's late penalty was his four Premier League goal of the season. Source: John Walton

No Southampton defender made a move to cut out a long free-kick into the box and Seagulls centre-back Duffy headed in unchallenged from six yards out to reduce the home side’s lead to 2-1.

It seemed Southampton would see the game out but in the closing seconds of normal time Chris Hughton’s men were awarded a penalty after James Ward-Prowse shoved Duffy over inside the box following a Brighton corner.

Referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot without hesitation and Murray made no mistake.

There was still time for Southampton to launch one last attack but Ryan made a fine save to deny Ryan Bertrand.

