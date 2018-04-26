  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 26 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hurricanes skipper remains in the dark over England availability

Brad Shields hasn’t heard from New Zealand Rugby over his request to play with Eddie Jones’ side in June.

By The42 Team Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 10:23 AM
1 hour ago 2,603 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3979398
Image: Photosport/Grant Down/INPHO
Image: Photosport/Grant Down/INPHO

HURRICANES CAPTAIN BRAD Shields says the situation is “out of my control” after admitting that he has not heard from New Zealand Rugby over whether he will be granted permission to tour South Africa with England.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew last week confirmed that the flanker officially requested to be released from his contract in order to play for Eddie Jones’ side during the Test window in June.

Tew said the governing body would not “muck around” with making a decision, but Wasps-bound Hurricanes skipper Shields — who qualifies for England through his parentage — says he is still in the dark.

“I haven’t heard anything yet,” said Shields, who won a Junior World Championship with New Zealand in 2011. “It’s out of my control. My focus is on the game this week [Hurricans versus Sunwolves tomorrow] and has been for the last couple of weeks.

“All I need to worry about is playing good rugby and whatever happens from here is out of my control.”

The New Zealand-born 27-year-old says he remains as hungry as ever to start his international career with England.

“When I signed over in England playing Tests was obviously part of the plans,” he said. “As a player, your goal is always to play at that next level and that’s my goal and always has been.”

‘I often thought about retiring and being happy doing something else’

Keane confident Connacht can produce a fitting performance for Muldoon’s send off

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Munster trophy hopes rest on Pro14 as Racing build towards Leinster
ARSENAL
Simeone and Atletico Madrid arrive in London to spoil Wenger's farewell tour
Simeone and Atletico Madrid arrive in London to spoil Wenger's farewell tour
Diego Costa deemed fit to terrorise Arsenal once again
Wenger reveals timing of Arsenal departure 'was not really my decision'
FOOTBALL
Bale assured by Zidane that Real Madrid are still 'relying' on him despite bench duty
Bale assured by Zidane that Real Madrid are still 'relying' on him despite bench duty
Ramos: If Iniesta was 'Andresinho', he would've won Ballon d'Or
Jordan Henderson: Injured fan's recovery is the only result that matters
LIVERPOOL
Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss World Cup as Liverpool confirm worst fears
Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss World Cup as Liverpool confirm worst fears
Oxlade-Chamberlain may miss World Cup after suffering 'a really bad injury'
'They constantly went for the long ball, from any area of the pitch'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Keane believes it's still too soon for Salah to be considered a Ballon dâOr contender
Keane believes it's still too soon for Salah to be considered a Ballon d’Or contender
Premier League-bound Wolves cleared of any improper links with super agent Jorge Mendes
As it stands: Plenty of Irish interest as the race to the Premier League reaches its climax

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie