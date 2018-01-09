  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Racing confirm signing of Zebo ahead of crucial European showdown with Munster

The worst kept secret in rugby is out.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 9 Jan 2018, 4:47 PM
3 hours ago 16,190 Views 21 Comments
Zebo announced in October he would be leaving Munster.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

RACING 92 HAVE this afternoon confirmed the signing of Simon Zebo from Munster, just five days before the two teams meet in their crucial Champions Cup showdown in Paris.

The Ireland international announced in October he would be leaving his home province at the end of the current season and the worst kept secret in rugby has now been confirmed by the Top 14 club.

While the timing of the announcement is curious, Racing also chose to do so in understated fashion by means of a Q&A with Zebo on their official website, rather than distribute a conventional press release with the details.

It is the first time Munster, Racing or the player himself have confirmed the much-speculated move, and the timing will no doubt be questioned.

Asked if it will be odd to come up against his future employers in such a pivotal European pool game on Sunday, Zebo said: “Of course it’s going to be a very, very big game. A difficult match for both teams but especially for the Munster. We will have to do the maximum, give everything we have and not make mistakes if we want to make a result. Racing is one of the best teams in Europe but hey, Munster too.”

Another question asked the 27-year-old if ‘Munster fans had finally accepted’ his decision to leave Thomond Park.

He answered: “It was difficult at first but I think they understood and accepted my decision. They wished me success in this challenge. The decision was very difficult to make, I had a great connection with them, with everyone at the club but it was the right moment.”

Zebo added that he would return to Paris later this month to find a house and a school for his young son.

McKinley in line for Dublin return as out-half included in O’Shea’s extended Six Nations squad

Ringrose a doubt for Ireland’s Six Nations campaign after undergoing ankle surgery

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

COMMENTS (21)

