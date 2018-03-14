Southampton appoint Mark Hughes as their new manager

Hughes has been out of a job since January.

Hughes has been out of a job since January.

MARK HUGHES HAS been named Southampton manager for the remainder of this season.

The 54-year-old takes over from Argentine coach Mauricio Pellegrino, who was sacked on Monday.

Ex-Wales and Manchester United striker Hughes, who played two seasons for the Saints between 1998 and 2000, has been out of work since parting company with Stoke City back in January.

He has also had managerial spells with the Welsh national team, Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City, Fulham and Queens Park Rangers.

“It’s a challenge I’m excited by,” Hughes said. “It’s a great opportunity to come back to a club I know well, and a club I’ve got real affinity with, and I couldn’t turn that down.

“I bring experience of the Premier League. I understand what it takes in this league to win games. But first and foremost I think it’s about coming in and maybe being that different voice, that different message from myself and the staff, that will enable the players to recognise and focus on what needs to be done in this key period of the season.

The objective clearly is to remain in the league and make sure we’re a Premier League club next year. That’s where this club needs to be, that’s where it should be, and that’s our intention to make sure it remains there.”

Hughes will take charge of Southampton for the first time in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final with League One outfit Wigan Athletic.

The South Coast club sit 17th in the Premier League table thanks to one win in 17 league matches.