Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

By Emma Duffy Friday 28 Sep 2018, 5:00 PM
50 minutes ago 2,275 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4259023

How many of Dublin's 2018 All-Ireland winners were this week nominated for ladies football All-Star awards?
13
14

15
16
Who scored the first soccer goal at Páirc Uí Chaoimh during the Liam Miller tribute match?
Robbie Keane
Denis Irwin

Louis Saha
Roy Keane
Sean O'Brien is set to make a return to action against Connacht after five months tomorrow. What type of injury was he sidelined with?
Knee
Back

Shoulder
Ankle
Which of the following Donegal players signed a professional contract with GWS Giants in the AFLW on Thursday?
Karen Guthrie
Geraldine McLaughlin

Aoife McDonnell
Yvonne Bonner
Who scored Chelsea's winner as they handed Liverpool their first defeat of the season on Wednesday night?
Emerson
Eden Hazard

Olivier Giroud
Pedro
It's been a busy few days for Tiger Woods between his memorable comeback win and the Ryder Cup. What age is he though?
40
41

42
43
Which of these players is not in Ireland's squad for the November Tests?
Claire Molloy
Ciara Griffin

Leah Lyons
Niamh Briggs
Liam Sheedy is returning to the helm of the Tipperary senior hurlers, but what club does he hail from?
Thurles Sarsfields
Newport

Borris-Ileigh
Portroe
Which Irish footballer hit the headlines this week as he saved the day for a young fan targeted by bullies?
James McClean
Jonny Hayes

Seamus Coleman
Daryl Horgan
This morning, a woman was injured at the Ryder Cup after being struck by a wayward tee shot. Who hit the effort?
Brooks Koepka
Tony Finau

Justin Rose
Jon Rahm
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now, there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

