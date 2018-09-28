Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

How many of Dublin's 2018 All-Ireland winners were this week nominated for ladies football All-Star awards? 13 14

15 16

Who scored the first soccer goal at Páirc Uí Chaoimh during the Liam Miller tribute match? Robbie Keane Denis Irwin

Louis Saha Roy Keane

Sean O'Brien is set to make a return to action against Connacht after five months tomorrow. What type of injury was he sidelined with? Knee Back

Shoulder Ankle

Which of the following Donegal players signed a professional contract with GWS Giants in the AFLW on Thursday? Karen Guthrie Geraldine McLaughlin

Aoife McDonnell Yvonne Bonner

Who scored Chelsea's winner as they handed Liverpool their first defeat of the season on Wednesday night? Emerson Eden Hazard

Olivier Giroud Pedro

It's been a busy few days for Tiger Woods between his memorable comeback win and the Ryder Cup. What age is he though? 40 41

42 43

Which of these players is not in Ireland's squad for the November Tests? Claire Molloy Ciara Griffin

Leah Lyons Niamh Briggs

Liam Sheedy is returning to the helm of the Tipperary senior hurlers, but what club does he hail from? Thurles Sarsfields Newport

Borris-Ileigh Portroe

Which Irish footballer hit the headlines this week as he saved the day for a young fan targeted by bullies? James McClean Jonny Hayes

Seamus Coleman Daryl Horgan