Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

His omission from the Ireland squad hit the headlines this week, but in which city was Declan Rice born? Sheffield Manchester

London Birmingham

Who did Ireland international Leanne Kiernan recently score her first West Ham goal against? Leicester City Lewes

London Bees Chelsea

Dublin and Tyrone meet in Sunday's All-Ireland football final. How many points did Dublin defeat Mickey Harte's side by in last year's semi-final? 10 points 11 points

12 points 15 points

Which Leinster player broke his wrist in training this week? Nick McCarthy Adam Byrne

Jack Conan Max Deegan

Padraig Harrington missed out on winning the Czech Masters on Sunday. How many strokes did the Dubliner trail Andre Pavan by in second place? One Two

Three Four

Carnacon will now be able to defend their All-Ireland club title, but who did the Mayo side defeat in last year's final at Parnell Park? Foxrock-Cabinteely Donaghmoyne

Mourneabbey Termon

Which AFL club has Mayo forward Sarah Rowe signed for? Western Bulldogs Collingwood

North Melbourne Richmond

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Old Trafford in this season’s Champions League. How many Premier League titles did he win with Man United? Three Four

Five Seven

Lara Gillespie won European gold in the Junior Women's Points Race in Switzerland last weekend. Which county is the 17-year-old cyclist from? Cavan Waterford

Wicklow Clare