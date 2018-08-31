Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Aaron Gallagher Friday 31 Aug 2018, 5:00 PM
His omission from the Ireland squad hit the headlines this week, but in which city was Declan Rice born?
Sheffield
Manchester

London
Birmingham
Who did Ireland international Leanne Kiernan recently score her first West Ham goal against?
Leicester City
Lewes

London Bees
Chelsea
Dublin and Tyrone meet in Sunday's All-Ireland football final. How many points did Dublin defeat Mickey Harte's side by in last year's semi-final?
10 points
11 points

12 points
15 points
Which Leinster player broke his wrist in training this week?
Nick McCarthy
Adam Byrne

Jack Conan
Max Deegan
Padraig Harrington missed out on winning the Czech Masters on Sunday. How many strokes did the Dubliner trail Andre Pavan by in second place?
One
Two

Three
Four
Carnacon will now be able to defend their All-Ireland club title, but who did the Mayo side defeat in last year's final at Parnell Park?
Foxrock-Cabinteely
Donaghmoyne

Mourneabbey
Termon
Which AFL club has Mayo forward Sarah Rowe signed for?
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood

North Melbourne
Richmond
Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Old Trafford in this season’s Champions League. How many Premier League titles did he win with Man United?
Three
Four

Five
Seven
Lara Gillespie won European gold in the Junior Women's Points Race in Switzerland last weekend. Which county is the 17-year-old cyclist from?
Cavan
Waterford

Wicklow
Clare
Munster have signed Alby Mathewson as cover for Conor Murray due to a neck injury. Which Top 14 side did Mathewson play with last season?
Racing 92
Toulon

Montpellier
Perpignan
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now, there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
