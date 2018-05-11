  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Superb Brennan effort the difference, as St Pat's move up to fifth

Limerick remain second from bottom after tonight’s defeat

By John Keogh Friday 11 May 2018, 10:20 PM
31 minutes ago 487 Views 1 Comment
St Patrick's Athletic's Ryan Brennan scored the game's only goal (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Limerick 0

St Patrick’s Athletic 1

John Keogh reports from Markets Field

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC moved up to fifth in the table tonight, after they beat struggling Limerick 1-0 at the Markets Field.

Ryan Brennan’s superb curler from 20 yards proved to be the difference amid an entertaining contest.

Both sides made a bright start, with Conor Clifford for Limerick and Jake Keegan for Pats getting shots away inside two minutes.

The game soon settled down, with Liam Buckley’s side just shading it. Jamie Lennon was next to try to test Brendan Clarke from long range, after a Killian Brennan corner, but his strike was well off target.

Limerick eventually settled into the game and almost went in front after 19 minutes, with Danny Morrissey’s through ball releasing Colm Walsh-O’Loghlen.

The young winger opened his body up to try to curl his shot into the far corner, but a last-ditch Kevin Toner block denied a certain goal.

Pat’s nearly went in front just after the half hour, when a well-worked thrown-in saw the ball fall to Jake Keegan 20 yards from goal and his half volley had Clarke beaten but was inches over.

It was Limerick that nearly went in ahead at the break, with Cian Coleman winning the ball near the St Pat’s box. The loose ball fell to Shane Duggan and he forced a superb stop from Barry Murphy to see the game all square at half-time.

Limerick nearly went in front again through a superb Morrissey strike, but it was Murphy that denied Tommy Barrett’s men with a wonder save.

Pat’s grew back into the game and a piece of skill 18 minutes from time saw them go home with the three points.

The ball fell to Ryan Brennan at the edge of the Limerick box and a neat step over created space. Brennan then curled an unstoppable shot that beat Clarke and sent his side back to Dublin in fine form.

Limerick: Brendan Clarke; Kilian Cantwell, Eoin Wearen, Killian Brouder, Billy Dennehy; Cian Coleman (Mark O’Sullivan, 81), Conor Clifford; Colm Walsh – O’Loghlen (Karl O’Sullivan, 58), Shane Duggan, Will Fitzgerald (Daniel Kearns, 68; Danny Morrissey.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Barry Murphy; Simon Madden, Lee Desmond, Kevin Toner, Ian Bermingham; Ryan Brennan, Jamie Lennon; Conan Byrne (Thomas Byrne, 89), Killian Brennan (Darragh Markey, 65), Dean Clarke; Jake Keegan (Christy Fagan, 58).

Referee: Ray Matthews

