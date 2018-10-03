Aston Villa sack Steve Bruce hours after fan throws cabbage at him

A dejected Bruce last night. Source: EMPICS Sport

STEVE BRUCE HAS been relieved of his duties as manager of Championship outfit Aston Villa.

The club released a statement this evening, which reads:

“Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that manager Steve Bruce and his assistants Colin Calderwood, Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Gary Walsh are leaving their posts with immediate effect after having their contracts terminated. The process to appoint a new manager is under way.

“A club statement issued on behalf of the Board said:“We would like to place on record our gratitude to Steve and his team for their hard work and commitment. We wish them well for the future.

“The process of recruiting a new manager has begun. In the meantime, Kevin MacDonald, Aston Villa U23s manager, will be in charge of the team for our trip to Millwall on Saturday.”

More to follow

