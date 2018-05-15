  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 15 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

South African Berry installed as referee for Leinster v Munster

The official in his first season in the league will be assisted by Welsh touch judges.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 15 May 2018, 10:42 AM
1 hour ago 1,504 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4013289
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO

SOUTH AFRICAN OFFICIAL Stuart Berry has been appointed referee for Saturday’s Pro14 semi-final between Leinster and Munster, the tournament organiser announced today.

Berry, who has been a frequent presence in the Pro14 this season, will be assisted by Welsh touch judges Ben Whitehouse and Craig Evans. The SRU’s  Neil Paterson  will work as the TMO.

Berry, 35, will be the first SARU official to take charge of a Pro14 knockout fixture. The Durban native previously refereed 30 times in Super Rugby, but courted controversy in that time. In 2016 the Cheetahs filed a formal complaint against Berry for his performance in their loss to the Sharks in Durban. Two years earlier, the Reds left Johannesburg with a particularly sour taste in the mouth after they finished with 13 men in a penalty-riddled loss to the Lions.

In Friday’s semi-final, John Lacey will head an all-Irish officiating crew for defending champions Scarlets’ trip to Glasgow. Andrew Brace and Frank Murphy will assist from the sidelines with Olly Hodges in the TMO box.

Meanwhile, Ulster’s crucial Champions Cup playoff match against Ospreys on Sunday will be under the watch of Marius Mitrea with fellow FIR man Gianluca Gnocchi and Scotland’s Mike Adamson on the touchlines. Andrew McMenemy (SRU) sits as TMO.

“I would like to congratulate John Lacey and Marius Mitrea on their selections and also acknowledge Stuart Berry’s achievement in refereeing a Final Series game in his first season with the Guinness PRO14,” says the Pro14′s elite referee manager Greg Garner.

“The South African expansion has been a success, not just with the teams involved but with the addition of match officials such as Stuart to our ranks.”

O’Mahony unwilling to sit back hoping history repeats on post-final Leinster

Leinster wait for scan results on Nacewa’s calf injury ahead of Munster

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
FOOTBALL
Fabio Coentrao won't represent Portugal at World Cup 'after a very tiring season'
Fabio Coentrao won't represent Portugal at World Cup 'after a very tiring season'
Neymar nearing injury comeback for Brazil as World Cup looms
How a LeBron James assist played a key role Brazil's resurgence
LEINSTER
South African Berry installed as referee for Leinster v Munster
South African Berry installed as referee for Leinster v Munster
O'Mahony unwilling to sit back hoping history repeats on post-final Leinster
'Munster, with the prep they’ll have had, they’ll have got the edge'
HURLING
Kelly on Kilkenny - 'They are going to be a serious opposition and I didnât think they would be this year to be honest with you'
Kelly on Kilkenny - 'They are going to be a serious opposition and I didn’t think they would be this year to be honest with you'
Regrets over Waterford loss, stepping away as Cork selector and Rebels progress in 2017
Analysis: Rushe's attacking brilliance, the Kilkenny fightback and how Dublin lost the game
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I think he's mature enough now to go to a big club... Where the expectations are there'
'I think he's mature enough now to go to a big club... Where the expectations are there'
Fulham are one game away from the Premier League after 17-year-old inspires second-half comeback
Steven Gerrard makes first signing as Rangers manager

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie