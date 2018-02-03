  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Steve Kerr blames new iPhone for since-deleted tweet about refs

The Warriors head coach insisted his criticism of NBA officials on Twitter was meant to be a direct message.

By The42 Team Saturday 3 Feb 2018, 9:34 AM
1 hour ago 1,549 Views 1 Comment
Steve Kerr: 'will I get away with it?'
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS coach Steve Kerr blamed his new iPhone and lack of Twitter expertise for his since-deleted tweet about NBA officials.

Replying to a tweet from the NBA’s official account on Thursday that praised James Harden for “putting on a show”, Kerr suggested the Houston Rockets guard should have been called for a travel before a made three-pointer.

“It’s an embarrassment. I think the league is so happy with all the scoring that it doesn’t want to enforce stuff like that,” Kerr’s reply said.

Kerr swears he thought he was sending a direct message, while he blamed his new iPhone X for his thoughts about the league’s officiating being shared.

“I thought it was a direct message,” Kerr said. “My new iPhone is killing me.”

“A friend DM’d me and said, ‘what do you think about this clip?’ I responded to him,” Kerr continued. ”I hit send, and I was like, ‘Oh no’. I went right over to [assistant coach] Chris DeMarco because I have no idea how to delete a tweet.”

“I rarely even send a tweet, let alone delete one, so I gave it to DeMarco,” Kerr added. “He deletes it after maybe 30 seconds, and I go, ‘What do you think? Am I going to get away with it?’ And he goes, ‘Hell no’.”

As far as the NBA’s disciplinarians go, he is getting away with it, as the league appears to be buying his story.

ESPN reports that since Kerr’s message was intended to be private, the league does not believe a fine is warranted.

The42 Team

COMMENTS (1)

