Galway United capture signature of young Irish goalkeeper from Huddersfield Town

Tadhg Ryan has penned a deal until the end of the 2018 season.

GALWAY UNITED HAVE captured the signature of Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan.

The 20-year-old Limerick native has spent almost four years at the Premier League club but has now committed to life at Eamonn Deacy Park until the end of the 2018 season, subject to international clearance.

Ryan climbed through the U18 and U21 ranks at Huddersfield before making a name for himself with the U23s. He got his first taste of senior football at the end of 2016, spending three months on loan at Radcliffe Borough.

“Myself and Shane (Keegan) have spoken about his style of football, how he likes to play out from the back, which I like to do as well,” Ryan told Galway’s official website.

“His style of football and my style of football compliment each other. We agree on a lot of things.

“A goalkeeper should be capable of playing out from the back and also being able to keep the ball out of the net, obviously that’s your number one job. I’m excited to get going and the aim is to play good football this season. We’ll make it a good one.

“It’s all about performance and results. These are games that matter to people in the club and the city and county. Each game will be vital and I’m looking forward to playing with that type of pressure.

“Game time is so important, especially for a young goalkeeper. You need to play as many games as you can and learn the trade as young as you can. Game time is number one and obviously doing well in those games.

“Our first pre-season game against Limerick will be good, I’m looking forward to that, come crunch time, when the season starts, hopefully we’ll all be raring to go.”

Thanks to everyone for all the kind messages and best wishes. Thank you @htafcdotcom for the past 4 years ! Made some great friends and learned so much ⚽️🙌🏻 — Tadhg Ryan (@TadhgRyan1997) January 12, 2018

Absolutely Delighted to join @GalwayUnitedFC !! Exciting times ahead and can’t wait for season to start ⚽️ 🙌🏻☘️ #GUFC https://t.co/NvUOny2eTT — Tadhg Ryan (@TadhgRyan1997) January 12, 2018

Keegan added of the signing: “I think it’s a real coup. I think Tadhg has tremendous potential and he could be a huge addition for us.

“Tadhg is unbelievably hungry to get involved in a first team environment. For all the development players get over there, you really can’t beat first team football, where winning is all that matters on a Friday night.

“He has been brought up as the modern goalkeeper, he was clipping pin-point passes, he’s got super hands. He’s a player you look and think isn’t the biggest, but yet he seems to have a tremendous spring and a real willingness to come and claim the ball. It’s certainly an exciting one.”

