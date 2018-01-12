  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 13 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Galway United capture signature of young Irish goalkeeper from Huddersfield Town

Tadhg Ryan has made the move back to home soil in search of first-team football.

By Emma Duffy Friday 12 Jan 2018, 9:54 PM
10 hours ago 4,325 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3795614
Tadhg Ryan has penned a deal until the end of the 2018 season.
Tadhg Ryan has penned a deal until the end of the 2018 season.
Tadhg Ryan has penned a deal until the end of the 2018 season.

GALWAY UNITED HAVE captured the signature of Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan.

The 20-year-old Limerick native has spent almost four years at the Premier League club but has now committed to life at Eamonn Deacy Park until the end of the 2018 season, subject to international clearance.

Ryan climbed through the U18 and U21 ranks at Huddersfield before making a name for himself with the U23s. He got his first taste of senior football at the end of 2016, spending three months on loan at Radcliffe Borough.

“Myself and Shane (Keegan) have spoken about his style of football, how he likes to play out from the back, which I like to do as well,” Ryan told Galway’s official website.

“His style of football and my style of football compliment each other. We agree on a lot of things.

“A goalkeeper should be capable of playing out from the back and also being able to keep the ball out of the net, obviously that’s your number one job. I’m excited to get going and the aim is to play good football this season. We’ll make it a good one.

“It’s all about performance and results. These are games that matter to people in the club and the city and county. Each game will be vital and I’m looking forward to playing with that type of pressure.

“Game time is so important, especially for a young goalkeeper. You need to play as many games as you can and learn the trade as young as you can. Game time is number one and obviously doing well in those games.

“Our first pre-season game against Limerick will be good, I’m looking forward to that, come crunch time, when the season starts, hopefully we’ll all be raring to go.”

Keegan added of the signing: “I think it’s a real coup. I think Tadhg has tremendous potential and he could be a huge addition for us.

“Tadhg is unbelievably hungry to get involved in a first team environment. For all the development players get over there, you really can’t beat first team football, where winning is all that matters on a Friday night.

“He has been brought up as the modern goalkeeper, he was clipping pin-point passes, he’s got super hands. He’s a player you look and think isn’t the biggest, but yet he seems to have a tremendous spring and a real willingness to come and claim the ball. It’s certainly an exciting one.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Dramatic finish in Castlebar sees 12-man Galway edge Mayo for second win of 2018

More success for double-winners as Cork City duo scoop SWAI gongs

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
'The two most exciting sides' set to meet and more Premier League talking points
'I'm hearing the amount is around £20m': Conte not interested in Sanchez despite bargain
ARSENAL
Man United and Arsenal target Napoli star, Sturridge valued at Â£30m and all today's transfer gossip
Man United and Arsenal target Napoli star, Sturridge valued at £30m and all today's transfer gossip
Everton in talks to sign 'goalscoring threat' Theo Walcott
Arsene Wenger confirms midfielder will join Valencia
FOOTBALL
'We still have amazing players' - Oxlade-Chamberlain confident Coutinho exit won't derail Liverpool
'We still have amazing players' - Oxlade-Chamberlain confident Coutinho exit won't derail Liverpool
Phil Neville: Sanchez could follow in footsteps of Cantona, Van Persie at United
Messi inspires rout with Coutinho watching on as holders Barcelona book quarter-final spot
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'He has no boundaries in the way he thinks': Nacewa excited to take on Europe with Larmour
'He has no boundaries in the way he thinks': Nacewa excited to take on Europe with Larmour
Lowe and Larmour set for first European starts as Cullen names Leinster team for Glasgow
Cloete and Holland return as Munster name strong side for Racing
LEINSTER
'I don't want to force him into any box, he is doing things his way. That's the beauty about him'
'I don't want to force him into any box, he is doing things his way. That's the beauty about him'
'An injury can make liars out of us': Cullen coy on O'Brien's return date
RDS seating issue rectified ahead of Leinster's Champions Cup game this weekend

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie