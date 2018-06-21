The Rugby Show: Reaction to team news as Ireland aim to win first Aussie series since 1979

MURRAY KINSELLA JOINED Gavan Casey from Sydney this morning, where Joe Schmidt has named his squad to take on the Wallabies on Saturday morning (Irish time).
If they manage a win on Saturday, it will be the first time since 1979 that the Irish team have beaten the Aussies in series Down Under – something that would top off a remarkable season.
You can watch the full show here:Source: The42.ie/YouTube
