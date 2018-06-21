This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Rugby Show: Reaction to team news as Ireland aim to win first Aussie series since 1979

Murray Kinsella dials in from Sydney ahead of the series decider.

By Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh Thursday 21 Jun 2018, 1:12 PM
1 hour ago 1,591 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4083740

MURRAY KINSELLA JOINED Gavan Casey from Sydney this morning, where Joe Schmidt has named his squad to take on the Wallabies on Saturday morning (Irish time).

If they manage a win on Saturday, it will be the first time since 1979 that the Irish team have beaten the Aussies in series Down Under – something that would top off a remarkable season.

You can watch the full show here:

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

Larmour bidding to cap ‘dream season’ by scaling one last peak in Sydney

Ireland set to hand ‘smart kid’ Byrne debut from bench against Wallabies

