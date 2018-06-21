Larmour bidding to cap 'dream season' by scaling one last peak in Sydney

A DREAM SEASON has the potential to get even better for Jordan Larmour on Saturday, as he hopes to augment a Grand Slam, Champions Cup and Pro14 title with a famous Test win in Australia with Ireland.

Larmour has featured heavily off the bench for Ireland on this tour. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

It’s easy to forget, and at times difficult to believe, this has been the 21-year-old’s breakthrough season in professional rugby, as he has exceeded every expectation and burst onto the scene in explosive fashion.

Just two short summers ago, Larmour was finishing his Leaving Certificate in St Andrew’s and as he prepares for the final game of a truly whirlwind year, there hasn’t been much time to stop and take it all in.

Named on the bench by Joe Schmidt for the third Test in Sydney, Larmour has seen more game time on his first tour than he could have envisaged, with injuries to Keith Earls and Andrew Conway in Brisbane and Melbourne resulting in his early introduction.

It has been another valuable learning experience for a player who is at the forefront of this new wave coming through, and he has been trying to soak up all he can along the way.

“It’s been a really good experience so far,” he said of the trip to Australia. “I’ve learned loads playing in these Test matches, on the biggest stage and I’m loving every minute.

“Australia is such a cool place. Going around, seeing different cities, it’s been a really good tour. I’m really loving it.

“Probably the biggest thing for my game is the aerial contest. Especially in that first Test there were so many and Folau is so good; just trying to get up there, just trying to win the ball back off him.

“Probably the biggest thing I’ve taken away is the aerial battle and the aerial contest. That’s probably my biggest work-on.”

Larmour will win his sixth cap if he comes off the bench on Saturday having made his debut in the Six Nations win over Italy in February, with his inclusion in Schmidt’s squad coming off the back of a remarkable start to the season with Leinster.

Looking back on that day at the Aviva Stadium, when he came on in the second half, Larmour said: “It was the first time I felt like I was in a bubble. Everyone asked me afterwards what was the atmosphere like, and I was just so focused to even take into account any of the support or the atmosphere really.

The fullback/winger pictured in Ireland's team hotel this week. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“I just focused on the job but after the whistle went, knowing that you’re family and friends were there was just a really good feeling. It was a dream come true.”

And clinching the series on Saturday would be the perfect end to an extraordinary rookie season?

“Yea, absolutely,” he added. “It’s the last week of our season, so we don’t want this hanging over on our summer holidays if we lose. Everything is going into this week.

“We’ve talked about it when we were 1-0 down, to come back with a 2-1 victory. All the lads are up for it, and everything is going into this week. We’re not leaving a stone unturned, so hopefully we can get out there on Saturday and get the job done.

“It has kind of been a dream season. I couldn’t have asked for anything more. I didn’t expect it, that’s for sure.

“It’s been pretty crazy the whole season and I haven’t really had a chance to look back and have a think with what’s been achieved this past season, but I’d say after this last week, I’ll get back home and have a think about it, and hopefully be able to do it next season as well.”

