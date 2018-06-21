This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 21 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Larmour bidding to cap 'dream season' by scaling one last peak in Sydney

21-year-old in line for his sixth cap on Saturday, and hopes to play his part in a famous series win.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 21 Jun 2018, 11:41 AM
1 hour ago 2,107 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4083247

A DREAM SEASON has the potential to get even better for Jordan Larmour on Saturday, as he hopes to augment a Grand Slam, Champions Cup and Pro14 title with a famous Test win in Australia with Ireland.

Jordan Larmour makes a break Larmour has featured heavily off the bench for Ireland on this tour. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

It’s easy to forget, and at times difficult to believe, this has been the 21-year-old’s breakthrough season in professional rugby, as he has exceeded every expectation and burst onto the scene in explosive fashion.

Just two short summers ago, Larmour was finishing his Leaving Certificate in St Andrew’s and as he prepares for the final game of a truly whirlwind year, there hasn’t been much time to stop and take it all in.

Named on the bench by Joe Schmidt for the third Test in Sydney, Larmour has seen more game time on his first tour than he could have envisaged, with injuries to Keith Earls and Andrew Conway in Brisbane and Melbourne resulting in his early introduction.

It has been another valuable learning experience for a player who is at the forefront of this new wave coming through, and he has been trying to soak up all he can along the way.

“It’s been a really good experience so far,” he said of the trip to Australia. “I’ve learned loads playing in these Test matches, on the biggest stage and I’m loving every minute.

“Australia is such a cool place. Going around, seeing different cities, it’s been a really good tour. I’m really loving it.

“Probably the biggest thing for my game is the aerial contest. Especially in that first Test there were so many and Folau is so good; just trying to get up there, just trying to win the ball back off him.

“Probably the biggest thing I’ve taken away is the aerial battle and the aerial contest. That’s probably my biggest work-on.”

Larmour will win his sixth cap if he comes off the bench on Saturday having made his debut in the Six Nations win over Italy in February, with his inclusion in Schmidt’s squad coming off the back of a remarkable start to the season with Leinster.

Looking back on that day at the Aviva Stadium, when he came on in the second half, Larmour said: “It was the first time I felt like I was in a bubble. Everyone asked me afterwards what was the atmosphere like, and I was just so focused to even take into account any of the support or the atmosphere really.

Jordan Larmour The fullback/winger pictured in Ireland's team hotel this week. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“I just focused on the job but after the whistle went, knowing that you’re family and friends were there was just a really good feeling. It was a dream come true.”

And clinching the series on Saturday would be the perfect end to an extraordinary rookie season?

“Yea, absolutely,” he added. “It’s the last week of our season, so we don’t want this hanging over on our summer holidays if we lose. Everything is going into this week.

“We’ve talked about it when we were 1-0 down, to come back with a 2-1 victory. All the lads are up for it, and everything is going into this week. We’re not leaving a stone unturned, so hopefully we can get out there on Saturday and get the job done.

“It has kind of been a dream season.  I couldn’t have asked for anything more. I didn’t expect it, that’s for sure.

“It’s been pretty crazy the whole season and I haven’t really had a chance to look back and have a think with what’s been achieved this past season, but I’d say after this last week, I’ll get back home and have a think about it, and hopefully be able to do it next season as well.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Ireland set to hand ‘smart kid’ Byrne debut from bench against Wallabies

Schmidt without injured quartet but backs O’Mahony to deliver in seven shirt

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Hazard plays down Lukaku criticism after accusing striker of 'hiding up front'
Hazard plays down Lukaku criticism after accusing striker of 'hiding up front'
Pochettino hails England captain Kane as 'the best striker in the world'
Diego Costa shins Spain to nervy win - but dogged Iran are not out of Group B yet
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Swedish journalist hands Sami Khedira a boarding pass for early flight home
Swedish journalist hands Sami Khedira a boarding pass for early flight home
Bale needs Real Madrid assurances over more playing time, says agent
Denmark players charter plane for team-mate to fly home from World Cup after daughter's birth
IRELAND
Ireland set to hand 'smart kid' Byrne debut from bench against Wallabies
Ireland set to hand 'smart kid' Byrne debut from bench against Wallabies
Schmidt without injured quartet but backs O'Mahony to deliver in seven shirt
Cronin and Conan start as Schmidt picks captain O'Mahony at openside
ENGLAND
Chelsea youngster ready to answer England's call
Chelsea youngster ready to answer England's call
'I want to prove people wrong': Kane aiming to reach Ronaldo and Messi levels
Struggling England under scrutiny but Eddie Jones is 'absolutely loving it'
MUNSTER
IRFU to consider players with doping history on a case-by-case basis
IRFU to consider players with doping history on a case-by-case basis
As it happened: Cork v Waterford, Kilkenny v Galway, Dublin v Wexford - U21 hurling match tracker
Munster pitted against Exeter, Leinster take on Wasps and Toulouse in next season's Champions Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie