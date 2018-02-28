  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 28 February, 2018
Tiger Woods' recent play has led to skyrocketing ticket prices for the Masters Tournament

Golf fans are hoping Tiger can reel in the years at Augusta.

By Business Insider Wednesday 28 Feb 2018, 11:01 AM
3 hours ago 1,826 Views 4 Comments
Image: Mike Ehrmann via Getty
Image: Mike Ehrmann via Getty

“TIGER IS BACK!” It might feel as though the effect of that phrase has diluted with year after year of false starts and setbacks — call it the “Boy who cried ‘Tiger!’” syndrome — but after three PGA starts so far this season, two made cuts, and plenty of fist pumps and power shots that remind golf fans of the Woods of old, it finally feels like this might be the year that he can bring some of his magic back to the sport.

Fans seem to agree, as ticket prices have skyrocketed in recent days for those who wish to watch Tiger compete in the Masters for just the second time since 2013.

According to TicketIQ.com, the average price of a single-day ticket at Augusta this year is a whopping $2,948.42 on secondary markets. Compare that to $2,592.91 for last year’s Masters, and just the prospect of Tiger prowling the leaderboard in his Sunday red has effectively increased the price of entry by 20%.

Should Tiger be in striking distance after the cut, you can expect the prices to shoot up even further as golf fans pay top dollar for the chance to see Woods claim redemption.

Gamblers in Las Vegas seem to like Tiger’s chances more and more as the tournament approaches. Woods opened in August 2017 as a 100/1 long-shot to take the green jacket at the Masters, but after a month of solid play during which viewers have seen flashes of the Tiger of old, Woods’ odds have fallen all the way down to 16/1, the seventh best odds in the field. Justin Thomas is the current favorite at 15/2.

There’s still a whole lot of golf to be played between now and Woods’ fifth green jacket, but golf fans and gamblers alike seem eager to watch it happen.

Van Gaal: ‘How Mourinho treated him after me, Schweini did not deserve this’

Munster announce signing of Irish qualified fullback from Sale Sharks

Published with permission from:

Published with permission from
Business Insider
Business Insider is a business site with strong financial, media and tech focus.

