Wednesday 14 February, 2018
World Rugby confirm Anscombe try against England should have stood

Warren Gatland labelled the decision a ‘terrible mistake.’

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 13 Feb 2018, 3:06 PM
9 hours ago 15,794 Views 26 Comments
WORLD RUGBY HAS confirmed that Gareth Anscombe’s try for Wales against England should have stood.

Wales assistant coach Rob Howley today stated that World Rugby had informed them that a TMO error had been made, and World Rugby has since confirmed as much to The42.

Wales fullback Anscombe’s effort during the 12-6 defeat to England on Saturday was denied when television match official [TMO] Glenn Newman advised referee Jerome Garces that Anthony Watson had grounded the ball in the in-goal area first.

England v Wales - NatWest 6 Nations - Twickenham Stadium Anscombe appeals for the try. Source: Gareth Fuller

However, following the standard refereeing review involving the match officials and World Rugby, the global governing body has confirmed to The42 that a TMO error took place and the try should have stood.

“World Rugby has clarified to the Wales team management as part of the usual review process with teams that the TMO made an error in the application of law during the England versus Wales match at Twickenham,” said a World Rugby spokesperson.

“In accordance with law 21.1 b Wales should have been awarded a try as the Wales player grounded the ball.”

Wales boss Warren Gatland called the decision a “terrible mistake” in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s round two tie, while his assistant coach Rob Howley said today that World Rugby’s head of referees Alain Rolland had admitted it was an error.

“It was good to have dialogue with World Rugby… they confirmed the TMO made a mistake,” Howley told the BBC. “That dialogue happens continually throughout international periods.

“That phone call took place yesterday and Alain Rolland confirmed on behalf of World Rugby that it was a mistake.

“I haven’t spoken to any of the match officials. It’s happened, it’s disappointing that happens in professional sport. But we focus on the next two weeks and getting ready for Ireland.”

Wales are third in the Six Nations following their loss to England but could be able to recall Leigh Halfpenny, Dan Biggar, Taulupe Faletau and Liam Williams for the clash with Ireland in Dublin on 24 February.

Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

