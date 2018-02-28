  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Wednesday 28 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Shocking and embarrassing' scoreline for Limerick as Dundalk finally click

“I was worried before we came up here that they would click on the night,” said Tommy Barrett.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 28 Feb 2018, 11:32 AM
2 hours ago 2,791 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3876504
The Oriel Park scoreboard made for unpleasant viewing for Limerick last night.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
The Oriel Park scoreboard made for unpleasant viewing for Limerick last night.
The Oriel Park scoreboard made for unpleasant viewing for Limerick last night.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

TOMMY BARRETT KNOWS his Limerick players won’t be afforded much time to lick their wounds after being subjected to a trouncing last night at Oriel Park.

Ahead of Saturday’s visit of Shamrock Rovers to Markets Field, the Blues were beaten 8-0 by Dundalk in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

“They were much better than us, simple as that,” said the Limerick manager. “In saying that, we kind of gifted them a few goals as well. That’s the most disappointing thing. They were just well better than us on the night — way sharper, stronger, quicker. They moved the ball a lot quicker. We were just very poor.”

In spite of their disrupted pre-season preparations, Limerick had made a positive start to their 2018 campaign. After Neil McDonald departed as manager in early January, Barrett was appointed to the role less than five weeks before the season kicked off.

However, the Shannonsiders defied their status as favourites for relegation by winning 1-0 away to Sligo Rovers on the opening weekend of the season, before drawing 1-1 at home to Bohemians on Saturday night.

But last night at a snowy Oriel Park, they came up against a rampant Dundalk side who finally found their rhythm after having to settle for goalless draws with Bray Wanderers and Shamrock Rovers in their first two games.

Patrick Hoban and Michael Duffy scored a brace each for the Lilywhites, while Robbie Benson, Stephen Folan, Karolis Chvedukas and Dylan Connolly also hit the net for Stephen Kenny’s side. Hoban and Benson had the hosts two up inside the opening 10 minutes.

Tommy Barrett It was a tough night for Tommy Barrett at Oriel Park. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“We said we’d keep it tight for the first 10 or 15 minutes,” said Barrett. “Our lads probably didn’t take the information onboard with regards to just passing it square. Sloppy passes, silly stuff and we knew we’d be under pressure. We knew they were going to press.

“I was worried before we came up here that they would click on the night. We said that during the week. We knew how good they were. Of course, you always think you’re going to get a result but they were just too good for us.”

While Barrett will be keen for his side to learn from such a heavy defeat, the Limerick boss also wants to ensure that his players don’t dwell on it. They’ll look to deliver a positive response on Saturday when they host a Shamrock Rovers side who thumped Bray 6-0 on Monday.

“We didn’t get too excited when we won or drew, so we’re not going to get over-excited in losing either. Obviously the scoreline is shocking really, and it’s embarrassing,” Barrett admitted.

“But in saying that, we have Saturday to come so we just have to dust ourselves down and move on.”

– Additional reporting by Caoimhín Reilly

Snow problem for Dundalk as they end goalless league start by firing eight past Limerick

Curtis strike earns Candystripes first win of the season at snow-covered Dalymount Park

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Gary Neville claims Man United only have one world-class player
Gary Neville claims Man United only have one world-class player
Van Gaal: 'How Mourinho treated him after me, Schweini did not deserve this'
Wenger 'amazed' his Arsenal future is in question
FOOTBALL
Kane the only world-class player England have - Sheringham
Kane the only world-class player England have - Sheringham
Ronaldo omission backfires as Madrid slump to fifth league defeat of the season
'€222m in the physio room': Marseille boss piles pressure on PSG ahead of Coupe Classique
IRELAND
11 things you will always notice if you use public transport in Ireland
11 things you will always notice if you use public transport in Ireland
Joe Schmidt explains what made Jamie Heaslip such a superb player
'It would be really special if we managed to get three championships in five years'
SCOTLAND
Schmidt: 'We can't afford to keep conceding three tries a game'
Schmidt: 'We can't afford to keep conceding three tries a game'
Murray and Sexton limited in training as Schmidt looks to next week for Furlong and Henderson
Scotland number 8 Wilson cited ahead of crunch clash with Ireland
SIX NATIONS
No punishment for Scotland or England over Murrayfield tunnel incident
No punishment for Scotland or England over Murrayfield tunnel incident
Ireland's Chris Farrell likely to miss rest of Six Nations after knee injury
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie