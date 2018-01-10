League and FA Cup-winning Liverpool goalkeeper dies

LIVERPOOL HAVE ANNOUNCED the passing of former goalkeeper Tommy Lawrence at the age of 77.

The Scottish stopper joined the Reds as a 17-year-old and became an pivotal player in Bill Shankly’s great side of the 1960s.

Nicknamed ‘The Flying Pig’, he was an ever-present between the sticks and made 390 appearances over 14 years — winning two First Division titles and the FA Cup for the first in the club’s history in 1965.

Lawrence was replaced by Ray Clemence at the beginning of the 1970s and left Liverpool to join Tranmere Rovers, where he spent three years before retiring from the game.

“The thoughts of everybody at the club are with Tommy’s family and friends at this sad time,” wrote Liverpool, in a statement released this morning.

In 2015, BBC reporter Stuart Flinders was asking people on the street about their memories of the 1967 Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Unknowingly, he stopped Lawrence and got an unexpected answer:

"Do you remember the derby match in 1967?". RIP former #LFC goalkeeper Tommy Lawrence pic.twitter.com/mpW7hl0XKh — Liverpool Echo Video (@LivEchoVideo) January 10, 2018

