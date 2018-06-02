This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Turkey and Everton star apologises after getting sent off for confronting his own supporters

Cenk Tosun claims fans had been quarreling with his father.

By The42 Team Saturday 2 Jun 2018, 4:12 PM
1 hour ago 1,425 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4050412
Everton striker Cenk Tosun playing for Turkey.
CENK TOSUN APOLOGISED after he was sent off for confronting supporters during Turkey’s international friendly draw against Tunisia.

The Everton striker had scored the opening goal from the penalty spot in Friday’s clash in Geneva.

But within five minutes of his strike Tosun had been dismissed by referee Fedayi San.

Video footage showed Tosun approach a section of the support angrily, having to be led away.

Source: Zelimir HBK 2/YouTube

Speaking after the 2-2 draw, Tosun explained his actions and said he would not lose his temper in a similar way again.

“When I turned my head, I saw a quarrel with my father,” Tosun told Turkish outlet A Spor.

“I didn’t know the whole story. I told them that they were wrong, threatened, unworthy of me.

“Character is more important than football. It was an unbecoming gesture.

“I apologise. I guarantee it won’t happen again.”

The42 Team

