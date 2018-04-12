  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 12 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury confirms comeback fight in June

The Gypsy King is back in the ring for the first time since dethroning Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

By The42 Team Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 1:18 PM
1 hour ago 3,476 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/3953940

FORMER WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT champion Tyson Fury will return to the ring after a two-and-a-half-year absence on 9 June in Manchester, with an opponent to be announced in the coming weeks.

It was confirmed at a press conference this afternoon that Fury, 29, has inked a deal which will see him fight under Frank Warren’s promotional banner on both BT Sport and BoxNation.

The undefeated former unified champion has been out of the ring since outclassing the long-reigning Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf, Germany in November 2015.

Fury tested positive for the banned steroid nandrolone the previous February, but wasn’t charged by the UK Anti-Doping Agency until June of 2016 – some 16 months later.

The self-proclaimed ‘Gypsy King’ insisted he “never knowingly or deliberately committed a violation”, but following a drawn-out process accepted a backdated two-year ban at the end of last year, meaning he’s free to fight again this coming June.

Wladimir Klitschko vs Tyson Fury Fury beat Wladimir Klitschko for the World heavyweight title in 2015 Source: DPA/PA Images

Fury has also struggled with chronic mental health problems and, as a result, recreational drug abuse during his time away from the ring: in a revelatory October 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, Fury – then the reigning World heavyweight champ – admitted he had been on a four-month cocaine binge, adding: “I’m a manic depressive. I just hope someone kills me before I kill myself.”

The former BUI Irish champion turned things around somewhat last year, however, and despite a couple of ‘retirements’, returned to the gym in November in an attempt to shed some of the excess mass he had cultivated during his substance-fueled sabbatical.

He’s now based in Ricky Hatton’s gym in Manchester under a new trainer – the 25-year-old Ben Davison – after parting ways with his previous coach and uncle, Peter Fury.

By January, Fury had reportedly lost close to four stone in weight, and plenty more has fallen off since as evidenced by a picture uploaded to Instagram by ‘The Hitman’ earlier this week.

Untitled A slimmed-down Tyson Fury alongside Ricky Hatton (R) and Hatton's son, Campbell

Fury had become increasingly vocal about a prospective ring return in recent months, and further clamour for his comeback arrived following Anthony Joshua’s laborious win over New Zealand’s Joseph Parker on 31 March; Fury’s own assessment was that the pair’s unification clash was a “shit fight, and a shit performance by both fighters.”

Following his Cardiff victory, Joshua holds the same belts (WBA, IBF, WBO) as Fury did when he upset Klitschko almost three years ago.

An all-British World heavyweight title showdown remains the chief target for both, but Fury will likely face a variety of warm-up opponents – including American Shannon Briggs – before attempting to reclaim the crown he never lost in the ring.

Joshua, meanwhile, seems likely to face at least Alexander Povetkin and WBC champion Deontay Wilder before a guaranteed Wembley sell-out with Fury comes to fruition.

‘Sh** fight, sh** performance by both fighters’: Fury and Wilder stick the knife in Joshua

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
LIVERPOOL
I showed Man City I'm not the weak link, says Liverpool youngster
I showed Man City I'm not the weak link, says Liverpool youngster
Brave referee deserves immense credit and more Champions League talking points
Who do you think will win the Champions League?
PREMIER LEAGUE
Klopp 'not worried' about any attempts to lure Salah from Liverpool
Klopp 'not worried' about any attempts to lure Salah from Liverpool
Eamon Dunphy says he was 'completely wrong' about Ronaldo
‘Nasty’ Leipzig star will add competitive edge to Liverpool
BOXING
Former World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury confirms comeback fight in June
Former World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury confirms comeback fight in June
Sean McComb given full backing as 'innocent victim' of nightclub disturbance
Spike O'Sullivan and team pull plug on potential Golovkin showdown
MANCHESTER CITY
Guardiola charged for two breaches of Uefa's disciplinary regulations
Guardiola charged for two breaches of Uefa's disciplinary regulations
Lovren reveals half-time rant inspired Liverpool to sink Man City
The Champions League is not about perfection, it's about the result – Klopp

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie