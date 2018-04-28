  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 28 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sensational UCC seal historic promotion to Division 1A, while Ballina earn spot in AIL

‘College’ sealed a momentous promotion to the top division with a superb victory over much-fancied Banbridge at Rifle Park.

By Dave Mervyn Saturday 28 Apr 2018, 10:13 PM
55 minutes ago 2,283 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3984658
Image: Banbridge RFC (@BanbridgeRugby)
Image: Banbridge RFC (@BanbridgeRugby)

ULSTER BANK LEAGUE PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFFS

UCC 15-10 BANBRIDGE

THERE WILL BE five Munster clubs in the top flight of the Ulster Bank League next season after UCC’s historic promotion to Division 1A thanks to a hard-fought 15-10 victory over Banbridge at Rifle Park.

UCC will join recently-crowned Division 1B champions Shannon in making the jump up to the top tier – a huge achievement at the end of Brian Walsh’s first season in charge at the Mardyke. Absolute union from the likes of scorers John Hodnett and captain Paul Kiernan steered the Cork students to a memorable win.

‘College’ finished nine points behind Bann in the final table and have proven to be a bogey team for Daniel Soper’s men this year, with a win and draw against them in the league phase before today’s result. Young place-kickers James Taylor and James Hume exchanged early penalties and in a defence-dominated first half, Hodnett’s 37th-minute score split the sides at the break – 8-3.

Banbridge had come from 24-12 down to overhaul Ballynahinch last Saturday, and they went the right way about repeating the trick with replacement Ryan Hughes crossing in the 65th minute. Centre Hume’s conversion made it 10-8 to the Co. Down outfit, but the in-form Kiernan – a son of former Ireland international Michael Kiernan – sprung forward from the UCC midfield to reply just five minutes later, scoring his ninth and most important try of a player-of-the-season-worthy campaign.

Taylor topped it off with the conversion and UCC, aided by the experience of Cian Bohane and John Poland and the industry of Ireland U20 number 8 Jack O’Sullivan, doggedly held onto their advantage despite a frantic finish from Bann, last year’s Division 2A champions.

As well as a boost to Munster club rugby, UCC’s promotion will see them join fellow University clubs, UCD and Dublin University, in Division 1A next term.

BANBRIDGE: Adam Ervine (capt); Conor Field, Andrew Morrison, James Hume, John Porter; Jonny Little, Jason Gribben; Eric O’Sullivan, Peter Cromie, Michael Cromie, Chris Allen, Stephen Irvine, Caleb Montgomery, Nick Hayes, Greg Jones.

Replacements: Jonny Weir, Stuart Cromie, Mike Bentley, Ryan Hughes, Neil Kilpatrick, Josh Cromie, Ben Carson.

UCC: Richard Walsh; Murray Linn, Paul Kiernan (capt), Peter Sylvester, Cian Bohane; James Taylor, John Poland; Bryan O’Connor, Tadgh McCarthy, Rob O’Donovan, Cian Barry, Darragh Moloney, Daire Feeney, John Hodnett, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Travis Coomey, James French, Charlie Slowey, Brian O’Mahony, Lee McSherry, Kevin Slater, Andrew Dorgan.

PROMOTION/RELEGATION ROUND-UP

Meanwhile, City of Armagh celebrated their second successive promotion after winning the Division 1B play-off final against Nenagh Ormond. Willie Faloon’s men prevailed 33-23, capitalising on some costly mistakes by Nenagh either side of half-time. Armagh’s 19-year-old out-half Cormac Fox punished any indiscipline with an 18-point haul as Nenagh fell at the final hurdle for the second year in a row.

It was also a day to remember for Navan who made it back-to-back promotions with a thrilling 16-14 success at Rainey Old Boys. Alan Kingsley’s side, who were champions of the bottom tier last season, gained entry into the Division 2A ranks thanks to sweetly-struck late conversion from out-half Willie ‘Wine Gum’ Staunton.

Rainey appeared to have the winning of the game when armed with a 14-9 lead heading into the final 10 minutes, but they missed a penalty and then a drop goal in their efforts to close it out. Navan worked their way downfield to score a levelling try from scrum pressure, and with the last kick of the contest, Staunton took his personal tally to 11 points and secured another prized promotion for the Meath men.

Belfast Harlequins avoided a third straight relegation, getting the better of Ulster rivals Omagh in a 26-20 home win which keeps them up in Division 2B. Accies full-back Ali Beckett’s try before half-time gave the underdogs a 13-7 advantage, with the hosts having a man in the sin-bin for a high tackle.

However, ‘Quins outscored Omagh by three tries to one in the second half as prop Rory Harrison, who crossed from a lineout maul, replacement winger James McConnell and centre Mark Gribben all touched down. Winger Matty Eccles hit back late on for Omagh, but they were unable to gather the kick-off and Nick Wells’ men held onto their lead.

Ballina are back in the Ulster Bank League for the first time since 2005 after completing a superb clean sweep of victories in the All-Ireland Provincial League Championship. Coached by David Newman and JP Leonard, the Moy men held onto top spot and claimed automatic promotion with a 29-19 dismissal of Ulster Bank Junior Cup champions Ashbourne.

Conor Mason’s second-minute try set them on their way at Milltown House, with number 8 Daniel Molloy bagging a brace and centre Calum Quinn also touching down. The strong-carrying Molloy has arguably been Ballina’s player of the series and he completed his hat-trick late on, taking his tally for the three-round qualifiers to seven tries.

Centre Kerry Desmond’s last-gasp try, adding to earlier second half scores from replacement Gearoid O’Leary and number 8 Tom Ferguson, guided Bandon to a hard-fought 21-17 success at home to Instonians. The west Cork outfit were runners-up to Ballina and will travel to Bruff for next Saturday’s crunch play-off clash with the winners gaining the final place in Division 2C for next season. It was a bumper day for Bandon whose Under-18s were crowned All-Ireland Cup champions.

DIVISION 1A PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF FINAL:

Banbridge 10-15 UCC, Rifle Park

DIVISION 1B PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF FINAL:

City of Armagh 33 Nenagh Ormond 23, Palace Grounds

DIVISION 2A PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF FINAL:

Rainey Old Boys 14 Navan 16, Hatrick Park

DIVISION 2B PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF FINAL:

Belfast Harlequins 26 Omagh 20, Deramore Park

ALL-IRELAND PROVINCIAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP – ROUND 3:

Ashbourne 19 Ballina 29, Milltown House
Bandon 21 Instonians 17, Old Chapel

Lansdowne and Cork Con book places in decider after impressive semi-final wins

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dave Mervyn
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
FOOTBALL
Juve stun 10-man Inter in crazy Derby d'Italia to steer title bid back on course
Juve stun 10-man Inter in crazy Derby d'Italia to steer title bid back on course
Bale makes bid for Bayern start as Madrid edge Leganes
Fabregas' 50th Premier League goal keeps Chelsea's Champions League ambitions alive
LIVERPOOL
St Peter's GAA jersey hangs in Liverpool dressing room as club shows support for Sean Cox
St Peter's GAA jersey hangs in Liverpool dressing room as club shows support for Sean Cox
As it happened: Liverpool vs Stoke City, Premier League
Did Mourinho want to sell Salah and more Premier League talking points
PREMIER LEAGUE
'It could have been worse' - Klopp accepts Stoke draw despite penalty controversy
'It could have been worse' - Klopp accepts Stoke draw despite penalty controversy
Burnley on the brink of European football while Saints earn seismic win in relegation battle
Jordan Henderson fumes over 'really poor decision — it's cost us three points'
UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE
Simeone charged by Uefa and faces touchline ban after being sent to the stands during Arsenal clash
Simeone charged by Uefa and faces touchline ban after being sent to the stands during Arsenal clash
'You've got to have balls': Simeone hails defiant Atletico
Dejected Wenger rues 'worst possible' goal from Griezmann

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie