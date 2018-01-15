  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 15 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The UFC paid an emotional tribute to a legendary former champion last night

After being involved in a serious accident last year, Matt Hughes made the walk to the octagon once more.

By Paul Dollery Monday 15 Jan 2018, 2:22 PM
6 hours ago 5,466 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3798425

Chinese tourist bus crash - Las Vegas, Nevada Matt Hughes (right) and Georges St-Pierre square off before their 2007 trilogy bout. Source: Francis Specker

VICTORY IN LAST night’s UFC headliner in St Louis went to Jeremy Stephens, but the main talking point following the organisation’s first event of 2018 was the return of a legend.

In June of last year, Matt Hughes was airlifted to hospital and placed in a medically-induced coma after the UFC Hall of Famer’s truck was hit by a train in Illinois. However, the 43-year-old thankfully made a good recovery from his injuries and he emerged from the coma in July.

Hughes’ last appearance in the octagon came back in September 2011, when he lost to Josh Koscheck at UFC 135. It was just his ninth defeat in 54 professional bouts. But the former welterweight champion made the walk once more last night in St Louis, near his hometown of Hillsboro.

As a guest of the UFC, an emotional Hughes — soundtracked by a rapturous reception from the 10,000 fans in attendance, as well as his old walkout song, ‘A Country Boy Can Survive’ — made his way to the octagon, where he was embraced by his wife and UFC president Dana White.

As pointed out by Bruce Buffer in his introduction, Hughes is universally recognised as “one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time” following a 14-year professional career as a fighter, during which he had two stints as UFC welterweight champion.

With his accomplished wrestling background, many regarded Hughes as the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world in his prime. His trilogies with BJ Penn and Georges St-Pierre are among the most memorable rivalries in UFC history.

Jeremy Stephens picked up a big win in the UFC’s first headliner of 2018

UFC puts another interim title on the line after injury strikes middleweight champion

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Louis van Gaal says he turned down Belgium role to spite Manchester United
Louis van Gaal says he turned down Belgium role to spite Manchester United
'I would lie if I said it was a pure tactical decision' - Mourinho explains Mkhitaryan's absence
Stephen Ireland makes first Premier League start in almost 3 years at Old Trafford
FOOTBALL
Suarez: I cried when I found out Barcelona still wanted me after Chiellini bite
Suarez: I cried when I found out Barcelona still wanted me after Chiellini bite
'What the f*** was that?' – Klopp revels in Liverpool's stunning Man City triumph
Messi breaks Muller's record with his 366th league goal for Barcelona
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
'There's no magic formula, everyone is working hard and enjoying it out there'
Leinster the team to beat in Europe and more talking points from the RDS
NFL
Getting to grips with Buffalo Right Seven Heaven and the NFL's Divisional Round
Getting to grips with Buffalo Right Seven Heaven and the NFL's Divisional Round
61 yard touchdown as time expires sends the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game
Jacksonville set up Patriots' game as they hang on to beat the Steelers
MUNSTER
'I know Simon from some parties! We look forward to having him'
'I know Simon from some parties! We look forward to having him'
Munster positive about POM's ankle but frustrated at missed chance
Donnacha Ryan leads the way for Racing against his mates in Munster

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie