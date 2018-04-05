  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Ireland U20 prop O'Toole starts alongside returning Rory Best in Edinburgh

Jono Gibbes has made a total of seven changes from the team who lost heavily in Cardiff.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 5 Apr 2018, 12:22 PM
1 hour ago 2,437 Views 3 Comments
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

GRAND SLAM-WINNING Ireland captain Rory Best will return to Ulster colours for tomorrow nightâ€™s Pro14 clash away to Edinburgh (kick-off 19.35, BBC NI).

The 35-year-old has rested up since leading Ireland to victory in Twickenham on 17 March and he is one of seven changes to the side which lost 35 â€“ 17 to Cardiff Blues a fortnight ago.

Alongside Best, Ireland U20 tighthead Tom Oâ€™Toole will make his senior provincial debut with Rodney Ah You providing cover on the bench.

The suspended Craig Gilroy is replaced by Louis Ludik on the right wing, while Darren Cave returns to the centre in place of Luke Marshall.

Iain Henderson moves from back row to lock to allowing Matt Rea and Jean Deysel return while Nick Timoney shifts to openside.

Edinburgh are the form team in the Pro14 and have pulled 13 points clear of Ulster in the race for playoff places from Conference B with matches fast running out.

Edinburgh

15. Blair Kinghorn
14. Dougie Fife
13. Mark Bennett
12. Phil Burleigh
11. Duhan van der Merwe
10. Duncan Weir
9. Sam Hidalgo-Clyne

1. Jordan Lay
2. Stuart McInally (Capt)
3. Simon Berghan
4. Ben Toolis
5. Grant Gilchrist
6. Magnus Bradbury
7. Jamie Ritchie
8. Bill Mata

Replacements:

16. Neil Cochrane
17. Rory Sutherland
18. WP Nel
19. Lewis Carmichael
20. Cornell du Preez
21. Sean Kennedy
22. Jaco van der Walt
23. Chris Dean

Ulster

15. Charles Piutau
14. Louis Ludik
13. Darren Cave
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny McPhillips
9. John Cooney

1. Andy Warwick
2. Rory Best (Capt)
3. Tom Oâ€™Toole
4. Matt Dalton
5. Iain Henderson
6. Matt Rea
7. Nick Timoney
8. Jean Deysel

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring
17. Tommy Oâ€™Hagan
18. Rodney Ah You
19. Alan Oâ€™Connor
20. Sean Reidy
21. Dave Shanahan
22. Angus Curtis
23. Tommy Bowe

Playoff picture: What your province needs from the final rounds of the Pro14

â€˜I need those gamesâ€™ â€“ SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam

Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

