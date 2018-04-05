Ireland U20 prop O'Toole starts alongside returning Rory Best in Edinburgh

GRAND SLAM-WINNING Ireland captain Rory Best will return to Ulster colours for tomorrow nightâ€™s Pro14 clash away to Edinburgh (kick-off 19.35, BBC NI).

The 35-year-old has rested up since leading Ireland to victory in Twickenham on 17 March and he is one of seven changes to the side which lost 35 â€“ 17 to Cardiff Blues a fortnight ago.

Alongside Best, Ireland U20 tighthead Tom Oâ€™Toole will make his senior provincial debut with Rodney Ah You providing cover on the bench.

The suspended Craig Gilroy is replaced by Louis Ludik on the right wing, while Darren Cave returns to the centre in place of Luke Marshall.

Iain Henderson moves from back row to lock to allowing Matt Rea and Jean Deysel return while Nick Timoney shifts to openside.

Edinburgh are the form team in the Pro14 and have pulled 13 points clear of Ulster in the race for playoff places from Conference B with matches fast running out.

Edinburgh

15. Blair Kinghorn

14. Dougie Fife

13. Mark Bennett

12. Phil Burleigh

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Duncan Weir

9. Sam Hidalgo-Clyne

1. Jordan Lay

2. Stuart McInally (Capt)

3. Simon Berghan

4. Ben Toolis

5. Grant Gilchrist

6. Magnus Bradbury

7. Jamie Ritchie

8. Bill Mata

Replacements:

16. Neil Cochrane

17. Rory Sutherland

18. WP Nel

19. Lewis Carmichael

20. Cornell du Preez

21. Sean Kennedy

22. Jaco van der Walt

23. Chris Dean

Ulster

15. Charles Piutau

14. Louis Ludik

13. Darren Cave

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Johnny McPhillips

9. John Cooney

1. Andy Warwick

2. Rory Best (Capt)

3. Tom Oâ€™Toole

4. Matt Dalton

5. Iain Henderson

6. Matt Rea

7. Nick Timoney

8. Jean Deysel

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Tommy Oâ€™Hagan

18. Rodney Ah You

19. Alan Oâ€™Connor

20. Sean Reidy

21. Dave Shanahan

22. Angus Curtis

23. Tommy Bowe

