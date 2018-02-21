Dillane return boosts Connacht for tricky trip to in-form Treviso

ULTAN DILLANE IS set to play for Connacht in their Guinness Pro14 clash against Benetton Treviso this Saturday, before rejoining the Ireland squad for the remainder of the Six Nations.

Dillane missed the defeat of Italy at the Aviva Stadium in round two due to a family bereavement.

The second row will travel with Connacht to Italy this weekend but will return home before Kieran Keaneâ€™s side head to South Africa for their clash with the Cheetahs on 3 March.

Ahead of the trip, the Connacht medical team reported that Denis Buckley is back in training following ankle surgery in January, but fellow prop Conor Carey is out having had a scan on the shoulder injury he suffered last week.

Keane will bring an extended squad of 25 for the games against Treviso and Cheetahs but Ireland international Tiernan Oâ€™Halloran is unlikely to feature as he continues to rehab a hamstring problem.

JP Cooney remains sidelined and will be out until April while Andrew Browne will be out of action for four to six weeks after suffering a shoulder injury against the Ospreys recently.

Eoin McKeon (calf) and Peter Robb (hamstring) are nearing returns but Jake Heenan remains a long-term absentee.

Connacht head to Italy on the back of last weekâ€™s disappointing home defeat to Zebre and sit fifth in Conference A, five points outside the play-off berths.

