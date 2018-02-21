  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Thursday 22 February, 2018
Dillane return boosts Connacht for tricky trip to in-form Treviso

The second row will be part of an extended 25-man travelling party.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 21 Feb 2018, 6:57 PM
6 hours ago 4,683 Views 4 Comments
Dillane is back for this weekend.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

ULTAN DILLANE IS set to play for Connacht in their Guinness Pro14 clash against Benetton Treviso this Saturday, before rejoining the Ireland squad for the remainder of the Six Nations.

Dillane missed the defeat of Italy at the Aviva Stadium in round two due to a family bereavement.

The second row will travel with Connacht to Italy this weekend but will return home before Kieran Keaneâ€™s side head to South Africa for their clash with the Cheetahs on 3 March.

Ahead of the trip, the Connacht medical team reported that Denis Buckley is back in training following ankle surgery in January, but fellow prop Conor Carey is out having had a scan on the shoulder injury he suffered last week.

Keane will bring an extended squad of 25 for the games against Treviso and Cheetahs but Ireland international Tiernan Oâ€™Halloran is unlikely to feature as he continues to rehab a hamstring problem.

JP Cooney remains sidelined and will be out until April while Andrew Browne will be out of action for four to six weeks after suffering a shoulder injury against the Ospreys recently.

Eoin McKeon (calf) and Peter Robb (hamstring) are nearing returns but Jake Heenan remains a long-term absentee.

Connacht head to Italy on the back of last weekâ€™s disappointing home defeat to Zebre and sit fifth in Conference A, five points outside the play-off berths.

