Dublin: 5 °C Monday 1 January, 2018
Van Dijk delight over 'perfect' Liverpool switch

The former Southampton centre-back cannot wait to get started at the Reds following his world-record £75m move from Saints.

By The42 Team Monday 1 Jan 2018, 9:42 AM
9 hours ago 4,688 Views 30 Comments
Image: GLYN KIRK
Image: GLYN KIRK

VIRGIL VAN DIJK has described Liverpool as the perfect match for him after his world-record move from Southampton was finalised.

The Netherlands centre-back is now the most expensive defender in football history thanks to a £75 million switch from St Mary’s to Anfield.

And he is hopeful that he will be able to properly showcase his talents under Jurgen Klopp on Merseyside.

“I am happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started,” Van Dijk told Liverpool’s official website.

“I think the most important thing is the size of the club, the culture of the club, the players, the manager and obviously the fans, who make the club this special.

“With the history at the club and everything around it – even the training ground and stuff – it is just a perfect, perfect match for me, and a perfect match for my family as well.”

The 26-year-old looked on from the stands as a Mohamed Salah brace sealed a 2-1 win for Liverpool over Leicester City on Saturday and he is looking forward to sampling the Anfield atmosphere from the pitch.

“I think it’ll be something special,” he said. “I think Anfield is a very special stadium and it is my home right now as well.

“I am just looking forward to being on the pitch, especially as a [home] player at the stadium. It’s going to be nice, especially the evening games and the European nights.”

Van Dijk added: “I hope to win trophies. Every player wants to win trophies and with this squad we have and the progress the club is making, I think we are very close to it.”

Six Irish players that might need a move during the January transfer window

