This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 21 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Van Graan gives verdict on 'tough' Champions Cup draw for Munster

The southern province will be in Pool 2 next season alongside Castres, Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 21 Jun 2018, 1:41 PM
1 hour ago 2,484 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4083700

Johann van Graan Munster head coach Johann van Graan. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan believes his team will face a difficult task if they’re to advance to the knockout stages of the 2018/19 Champions Cup.

The southern province were placed in Pool 2 in yesterday’s draw in Lausanne for next season’s edition of European rugby’s premier club competition.

For the second consecutive season, Munster are to face Castres. A couple of trips to England will also be required, as Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester complete the line-up.

“It is a very tough draw for us,” Van Graan stated when giving his reaction to Munster Rugby’s official website.

Munster played out a draw away to Castres last October before sealing a home quarter-final in January courtesy of a bonus-point 48-3 victory over the French side.

However, despite finishing the regular season in sixth place in the Top 14, Castres went on to be crowned champions of France for the fifth time earlier this month thanks to play-off wins against Toulouse, Racing 92 and Montpellier.

After winning their first Premiership title in 2017, Exeter Chiefs relinquished their crown last month by losing to Saracens in the final. They missed out on a Champions Cup quarter-final place last season, suffering back-to-back defeats to Leinster along the way.

Antoine Tichit and Conor Murray Munster's Conor Murray clashes with Antoine Tichit of Castres during their game last October. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Gloucester, who recently signed Gerbrandt Grobler from Munster, finished seventh in the Premiership last season. The beaten Challenge Cup finalists are back in the top tier of European rugby for the first time since 2013-14.

Van Graan said: “Castres are the champions of France and will prove extremely difficult opponents as the top seeds.

“The province have never played Exeter before but they have been one of the top teams in England for a number of years now and we will also meet them in August for a pre-season game.

“Gloucester very nearly won the Challenge Cup and they have added even more quality to their side for next season and it will be good to see Gerbrandt Grobler again so soon.

“I’m sure the Munster supporters will be delighted with this draw as we welcome some of the best teams in Europe to Thomond Park.”

Danny Cipriani given first England start in 10 years as Jones hopes to avoid seventh straight loss

Larmour bidding to cap ‘dream season’ by scaling one last peak in Sydney

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Hazard plays down Lukaku criticism after accusing striker of 'hiding up front'
Hazard plays down Lukaku criticism after accusing striker of 'hiding up front'
Pochettino hails England captain Kane as 'the best striker in the world'
Diego Costa shins Spain to nervy win - but dogged Iran are not out of Group B yet
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
World Cup referee 'strongly refutes' claims he asked for Ronaldo's jersey at half-time
World Cup referee 'strongly refutes' claims he asked for Ronaldo's jersey at half-time
Swedish journalist hands Sami Khedira a boarding pass for early flight home
Bale needs Real Madrid assurances over more playing time, says agent
IRELAND
Ireland set to hand 'smart kid' Byrne debut from bench against Wallabies
Ireland set to hand 'smart kid' Byrne debut from bench against Wallabies
Schmidt without injured quartet but backs O'Mahony to deliver in seven shirt
Cronin and Conan start as Schmidt picks captain O'Mahony at openside
CRISTIANO RONALDO
Can Ronaldo drag workmanlike Portugal to World Cup glory?
Can Ronaldo drag workmanlike Portugal to World Cup glory?
Cristiano Ronaldo makes history with 85th international goal
'I want to prove people wrong': Kane aiming to reach Ronaldo and Messi levels
MUNSTER
IRFU to consider players with doping history on a case-by-case basis
IRFU to consider players with doping history on a case-by-case basis
As it happened: Cork v Waterford, Kilkenny v Galway, Dublin v Wexford - U21 hurling match tracker
Munster pitted against Exeter, Leinster take on Wasps and Toulouse in next season's Champions Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie