Van Graan gives verdict on 'tough' Champions Cup draw for Munster

Munster head coach Johann van Graan. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan believes his team will face a difficult task if they’re to advance to the knockout stages of the 2018/19 Champions Cup.

The southern province were placed in Pool 2 in yesterday’s draw in Lausanne for next season’s edition of European rugby’s premier club competition.

For the second consecutive season, Munster are to face Castres. A couple of trips to England will also be required, as Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester complete the line-up.

“It is a very tough draw for us,” Van Graan stated when giving his reaction to Munster Rugby’s official website.

Munster played out a draw away to Castres last October before sealing a home quarter-final in January courtesy of a bonus-point 48-3 victory over the French side.

However, despite finishing the regular season in sixth place in the Top 14, Castres went on to be crowned champions of France for the fifth time earlier this month thanks to play-off wins against Toulouse, Racing 92 and Montpellier.

After winning their first Premiership title in 2017, Exeter Chiefs relinquished their crown last month by losing to Saracens in the final. They missed out on a Champions Cup quarter-final place last season, suffering back-to-back defeats to Leinster along the way.

Munster's Conor Murray clashes with Antoine Tichit of Castres during their game last October. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Gloucester, who recently signed Gerbrandt Grobler from Munster, finished seventh in the Premiership last season. The beaten Challenge Cup finalists are back in the top tier of European rugby for the first time since 2013-14.

Van Graan said: “Castres are the champions of France and will prove extremely difficult opponents as the top seeds.

“The province have never played Exeter before but they have been one of the top teams in England for a number of years now and we will also meet them in August for a pre-season game.

“Gloucester very nearly won the Challenge Cup and they have added even more quality to their side for next season and it will be good to see Gerbrandt Grobler again so soon.

“I’m sure the Munster supporters will be delighted with this draw as we welcome some of the best teams in Europe to Thomond Park.”