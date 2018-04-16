Waterford to appeal suspensions handed out after brawl during Cork clash

WATERFORD CONFIRMED TONIGHT that they will appeal the suspensions handed out to two of their players, after a brawl marred their recent victory over reigning Premier Division champions Cork City.

Stanley Aborah received a six-match ban and Bastien Héry was suspended for four games for their part in the ugly scenes that occurred late in the Munster derby at the RSC earlier this month, with the players in question among six individuals dismissed by referee Rob Rogers in additional time

Waterford, who also saw two of their players sent off amid a defeat to St Patrick’s Athletic tonight, issued a statement this evening saying that they feel the punishments were overly harsh.

It read: “Waterford FC would like to confirm that the club has appealed the severity of the suspensions handed down to players Bastien Héry and Stanley Aborah following our recent game against Cork City to the FAI.

“The club will be making no further comment on this matter at this time.”

