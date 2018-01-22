Leading the charge! Westmeath name football and hurling captains for 2018

WESTMEATH’S FOOTBALL AND hurling sides have announced their respective captains for the 2018 season.

John Heslin and Tommy Doyle will captain their respective sides.

St Loman’s star John Heslin will lead the footballers as they prepare for life in the Allianz Football League Division 3 after winning Division 4 and sealing promotion last year.

Heslin, who lines out as a forward, guided his club to a third successive Westmeath SFC title in 2017, and they reached the Leinster final at that grade for the first time.

He takes over the captaincy from Ger Egan, who guided the Midlanders to back-to-back Leinster SFC final appearances in 2015 and 2016, and to last year’s league title.

Elsewhere, Lough Lene Gaels clubman Tommy Doyle will captain the hurlers. The defender takes over duties from Aonghus Clarke.

The footballers were due to face Meath in the O’Byrne Cup final at the weekend but that was postponed due to an unplayable pitch. They kick off their league campaign away to Derry on Sunday.

The hurlers also have their league opener on Sunday, when they travel to Carlow for a Division 2A clash.

