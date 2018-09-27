This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 27 September, 2018
Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner moves closer to £600m purchase of Wembley Stadium

Billionaire Shahid Khan is hoping to buy the spiritual home of English football.

By AFP Thursday 27 Sep 2018, 5:57 PM
1 hour ago 2,376 Views 5 Comments
Shadid Khan at Fulham's ground, Craven Cottage (file photo).
Image: Adam Davy
Shadid Khan at Fulham's ground, Craven Cottage (file photo).
Image: Adam Davy

FULHAM OWNER SHAHID Khan moved a step closer to buying Wembley Stadium after the Football Association board agreed to let the Pakistani-American businessman’s £600 million (€674m) plan be considered by the governing body’s full council next month.

Wembley, in northwest London, is the spiritual home of football in England and the historic arena reopened in 2007 after a seven-year rebuilding project that cost £757m.

But senior FA executives believe selling to American businessman Khan, who also owns the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL team, could provide a huge cash boost for English football as well as an additional £300m in future revenues from the stadium’s hospitality business.

Now Khan’s proposal will be put before the FA council when it meets on 11 October.

“The sale of Wembley Stadium, the negotiated protections and an outlined plan to invest £600m into football community facilities, were presented and discussed at the FA board meeting today [Thursday],” said an FA spokesperson.

Following on from this discussion, the FA board has agreed to take the presentation to the FA council to get its input now that the full facts are known.”

England v Spain - UEFA Nations League - League A - Group Four - Wembley Stadium Wembley Stadium. Source: Adam Davy

Reports in the British media before Thursday’s meeting suggested opposition from amateur football representatives and other grassroots groups could have scuppered the deal.

Board approval was forthcoming, however, although Khan’s plan will need to gain majority council support if it is to get off the drawing board.

Khan’s proposals also include basing the Jaguars at Wembley, where a succession of NFL games, several featuring his side, have been played in recent years.

© – AFP, 2018

    Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner moves closer to £600m purchase of Wembley Stadium
