'I'm an employee' – Wenger admits Arsenal future is out of his hands

ARSENE WENGER SAID his Arsenal future is not in his hands, insisting he is only an “employee” at the Premier League club amid growing pressure on the long-serving French manager.

Wenger and Arsenal were heavily criticised following Sunday’s 3-0 EFL Cup final defeat to high-flying Manchester City at Wembley.

The 68-year-old, who has been in charge since 1996, is contracted until the end of next season but there is speculation he could be replaced, with Germany boss Joachim Low among the names linked.

When asked if Arsenal were preparing for life after him ahead of Thursday’s Premier League showdown with champions-elect City, Wenger told reporters: “I don’t know.

“In life, you focus on the quality of your job. How well you commit, how hard you work. And you try to master what you can master.

“What is above you… you will not decide your future in your newspapers, and I am exactly like you.

“I am an employee and I give my best for my club that I love.”

Arsenal are seventh and 27 points adrift of Pep Guardiola’s City, who make the trip to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

And while Wenger faces an uncertain future, the City boss offered his backing ahead of the clash.

“We accept the opinions of the fans and the people and you feel alone,” Guardiola said. ”Believe me, you feel alone because there’s a lot of pressure on your shoulders.

“I understand completely. I’d like to tell him that I am close, I am on the same side as him. That’s why I don’t understand when other managers criticise the other managers.

“It’s tough to send a message to the other ones from here because everyone understands how you feel when you lose.

“What happened can happen to me in the future. We won, I’m good. Arsene Wenger didn’t win so he’s not good.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!