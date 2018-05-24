Barcelona great Xavi signs up for two more years in Qatar and could play beyond the age of 40

FORMER BARCELONA MAESTRO Xavi described himself as “thrilled” after signing a new two-year contract extension with Qatar-based club Al Sadd.

The Doha side confirmed the news this week in a move that will see the former Barcelona and Spain star still playing at the age of 40.

And Xavi, who made the switch to Al Sadd in 2015 after a trophy-laden spell at the Camp Nou which ended with a La Liga, Champions League and Copa del Rey treble in his final campaign, said he was excited to extend his stay in Western Asia.

“I am happy to keep on being a part of the Al Sadd family for two more years,” he said.

“I am delighted to be at the club and with its fans. Everyone here is one big family and I am satisfied and thrilled to continue.”

The 38-year-old won 133 caps for Spain, playing a key role in the side that triumphed in successive European Championships either side of World Cup glory in 2010.

His Barcelona career spanned 17 years and saw the midfielder make 869 appearances, scoring 97 goals while claiming eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

Al Sadd have won the Qatar Cup, Emir Cup and Sheikh Jassim Cup during Xavi’s three year stay.

